Sun-filled Sunday just misses being warmest day of 2021 so far

England won their opening match at Euro 2020 at a sun-drenched Wembley, on a day that just missed out on being the hottest of the year so far.

Sunday’s top temperatures hit 28C at Heathrow and St James’s Park in London, just shy of the hottest day this year.

This was recorded at 28.3C in Northolt, north-west London, on June 2 – although the Met Office said that Monday could still hit 29C.

People sunbathe on the river bank in central London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth said: “We are forecasting that 29C could be the maximum tomorrow. If we do see that 29C, it would be the warmest day of they year so far and it would be in the South East.

“It will be another day of warm weather and it could be just one degree warmer.”

England fans enjoyed full-on sunshine at Wembley as the team secured a 1-0 win against Croatia.

It was a fine day elsewhere as temperatures reached 24C at Fyvie Castle in Aberdeenshire, with 25.3C recorded at Hawarden Airport in Wales and on Northern Ireland’s Giant’s Causeway.

A jogger crosses the Millennium Bridge in London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The warmer weather is set to hold for the next few days before there is a “thundery breakdown” and it turns a bit fresher.

Some places could see thunderstorms and face potential flooding and travel disruption from Wednesday.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Thunderstorms across parts of England and Wales ⛈️ 1800 Wednesday – 0600 Friday Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/gtOKUNtdHF — Met Office (@metoffice) June 13, 2021

A thunderstorm warning has been issued covering much of England and Wales between 6pm on Wednesday and 6am on Friday.

The Met Office said there is “significant uncertainty” about the location and timing of the thunderstorms but they are expected to move north-east across parts of England and Wales from late Wednesday through to Friday morning.

A spokesman said: “Whilst not all locations will be affected, some intense thunderstorms may occur during this period with torrential rain, hail, frequent lightning and strong gusty winds possible.”

Rainfall totals of around 30mm could fall in an hour. Some locations could potentially get around 50mm in two to three hours, but these would be fairly isolated occurrences, forecasters said.