What the papers say – June 14

There is jubilation on some front pages on Monday after England defeated Croatia in their Euro 2020 opener, while others carry caution at the anticipated news of a delay to lockdown’s end.

The Daily Star says the Three Lions’ campaign has been set “ablaze” following the 1-0 victory at Wembley, with The Sun using the headline Magic Boots of England to describe goal-scorer and recent MBE Raheem Sterling.

The Daily Mail marks the “Ecstasy” of England’s win with the “Agony” of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s expected announcement the country’s June 21 “Freedom Day” will be pushed back by four weeks.

“Wait Four It” the Daily Mirror says in reference to the delay, with The Daily Telegraph and The Times reporting the PM will ask for patience from the public to ensure the current lockdown is the last.

Ministers have been told the four-week delay would probably prevent thousands of hospital admissions, according to The Guardian.

In a positive development, the i reports the UK’s “vaccine library” will mean scientists are able to alter current Covid jabs within weeks to prevent highly infectious variants from spreading.

The focus shifts in Metro to Cornwall, with the paper saying a diplomatic stoush between Mr Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron has overshadowed the end of the G7 summit.

The Financial Times says US President Joe Biden has urged leaders at the G7 to use their “financial muscle” to counter China’s increasing global influence.

The PM’s chances of success at the autumn’s UN climate conference in Glasgow “hang in the balance” after campaigners said in The Independent the G7 summit had failed to deliver significant pledges on green finance.