Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Monday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to June 10, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (June 11-14) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 283 (90%) have seen a rise in rates, 26 (8%) have seen a fall and six are unchanged.

Blackburn with Darwen in Lancashire continues to have the highest rate, with 897 new cases in the seven days to June 10 – the equivalent of 599.2 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 548.4 in the seven days to June 3.

Ribble Valley in Lancashire has the second highest rate, up from 221.7 to 458.2, with 279 new cases.

Hyndburn – also in Lancashire – has the third highest, up from 264.1 to 410.9, with 333 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Ribble Valley (up from 221.7 to 458.2)

Pendle (131.4 to 305.1)

Hyndburn (264.1 to 410.9)

Burnley (240.7 to 366.6)

South Ribble (204.0 to 315.0)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on June 14 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to June 10; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to June 10; rate of new cases in the seven days to June 3; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to June 3.

Blackburn with Darwen, 599.2, (897), 548.4, (821)

Ribble Valley, 458.2, (279), 221.7, (135)

Hyndburn, 410.9, (333), 264.1, (214)

Rossendale, 373.5, (267), 286.8, (205)

Burnley, 366.6, (326), 240.7, (214)

South Ribble, 315.0, (349), 204.0, (226)

Salford, 311.4, (806), 212.5, (550)

Bolton, 308.8, (888), 321.0, (923)

Pendle, 305.1, (281), 131.4, (121)

Manchester, 300.4, (1661), 210.0, (1161)

Preston, 276.7, (396), 182.3, (261)

Bury, 262.3, (501), 189.5, (362)

Stockport, 233.1, (684), 166.3, (488)

Chorley, 232.6, (275), 140.4, (166)

Wigan, 230.9, (759), 131.4, (432)

Rochdale, 209.1, (465), 132.6, (295)

Trafford, 197.6, (469), 131.0, (311)

Blackpool, 180.7, (252), 91.8, (128)

Oldham, 174.2, (413), 91.5, (217)

Tameside, 162.5, (368), 89.2, (202)

Bedford, 153.5, (266), 146.6, (254)

Leeds, 138.7, (1100), 69.3, (550)

Fylde, 134.9, (109), 71.8, (58)

Cheshire East, 134.3, (516), 90.8, (349)

Warrington, 133.8, (281), 45.7, (96)

Bradford, 131.7, (711), 85.4, (461)

Kirklees, 126.9, (558), 100.7, (443)

Leicester, 126.2, (447), 93.4, (331)

North Tyneside, 123.1, (256), 68.3, (142)

Calderdale, 119.6, (253), 60.1, (127)

Luton, 117.3, (250), 78.4, (167)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 116.6, (353), 57.1, (173)

Lambeth, 114.1, (372), 77.3, (252)

Wandsworth, 113.1, (373), 62.5, (206)

Liverpool, 111.4, (555), 34.5, (172)

Cheshire West and Chester, 111.1, (381), 85.1, (292)

Sefton, 104.9, (290), 37.3, (103)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 101.0, (187), 49.2, (91)

Tower Hamlets, 100.7, (327), 46.2, (150)

Northumberland, 98.3, (317), 30.7, (99)

Reading, 94.6, (153), 97.0, (157)

Westminster, 88.8, (232), 52.8, (138)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 88.5, (115), 41.6, (54)

Charnwood, 88.2, (164), 65.1, (121)

High Peak, 87.4, (81), 55.0, (51)

Southwark, 87.2, (278), 59.3, (189)

Kensington and Chelsea, 87.1, (136), 51.9, (81)

Slough, 86.9, (130), 72.2, (108)

Wakefield, 86.7, (302), 52.0, (181)

Birmingham, 86.4, (986), 60.0, (685)

Wyre, 85.6, (96), 41.9, (47)

Reigate and Banstead, 85.4, (127), 84.0, (125)

Wokingham, 85.3, (146), 78.9, (135)

Islington, 83.7, (203), 37.9, (92)

Woking, 82.3, (83), 46.6, (47)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 82.3, (81), 95.5, (94)

Bracknell Forest, 80.8, (99), 97.9, (120)

Surrey Heath, 80.6, (72), 41.4, (37)

Rushcliffe, 80.5, (96), 32.7, (39)

Bristol, 79.0, (366), 34.5, (160)

Camden, 78.1, (211), 43.3, (117)

Lancaster, 77.4, (113), 45.9, (67)

Hackney and City of London, 77.4, (225), 42.6, (124)

Nottingham, 76.9, (256), 41.8, (139)

West Lancashire, 76.1, (87), 30.6, (35)

Knowsley, 75.6, (114), 31.8, (48)

North East Lincolnshire, 75.2, (120), 32.0, (51)

Croydon, 73.7, (285), 50.9, (197)

Spelthorne, 73.1, (73), 62.1, (62)

Gloucester, 72.8, (94), 46.5, (60)

Haringey, 72.6, (195), 44.3, (119)

Brent, 72.5, (239), 46.7, (154)

Cheltenham, 72.2, (84), 43.0, (50)

Hounslow, 72.2, (196), 43.8, (119)

Kingston upon Thames, 72.1, (128), 64.2, (114)

Oadby and Wigston, 71.9, (41), 38.6, (22)

Craven, 71.8, (41), 17.5, (10)

Ealing, 70.8, (242), 58.8, (201)

South Tyneside, 70.2, (106), 42.4, (64)

Selby, 69.5, (63), 36.4, (33)

Wirral, 68.5, (222), 47.8, (155)

County Durham, 66.2, (351), 20.0, (106)

Epsom and Ewell, 65.7, (53), 57.1, (46)

Central Bedfordshire, 65.1, (188), 55.1, (159)

Waltham Forest, 65.0, (180), 38.6, (107)

Merton, 64.9, (134), 46.0, (95)

Barnsley, 64.4, (159), 38.9, (96)

Oxford, 64.3, (98), 56.4, (86)

Tewkesbury, 64.2, (61), 42.1, (40)

Watford, 64.2, (62), 47.6, (46)

Hart, 63.9, (62), 26.8, (26)

Eden, 63.8, (34), 31.9, (17)

Elmbridge, 63.6, (87), 50.4, (69)

Halton, 63.4, (82), 23.2, (30)

Blaby, 63.0, (64), 61.1, (62)

Gateshead, 62.9, (127), 48.0, (97)

Brighton and Hove, 61.9, (180), 24.1, (70)

Milton Keynes, 61.2, (165), 41.6, (112)

Sunderland, 61.2, (170), 31.0, (86)

Solihull, 61.0, (132), 32.8, (71)

Northampton, 59.7, (134), 18.3, (41)

Hillingdon, 59.0, (181), 57.0, (175)

St Helens, 57.6, (104), 32.7, (59)

Lewisham, 57.2, (175), 38.6, (118)

Wycombe, 56.1, (98), 40.7, (71)

South Bucks, 55.7, (39), 34.3, (24)

York, 55.1, (116), 28.5, (60)

Telford and Wrekin, 55.0, (99), 43.9, (79)

Rushmoor, 55.0, (52), 49.7, (47)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 54.8, (62), 33.6, (38)

Daventry, 54.7, (47), 25.6, (22)

Greenwich, 54.5, (157), 44.5, (128)

South Northamptonshire, 54.0, (51), 34.9, (33)

Richmond upon Thames, 53.0, (105), 41.9, (83)

Walsall, 52.5, (150), 51.5, (147)

South Gloucestershire, 52.3, (149), 11.9, (34)

Coventry, 51.9, (193), 19.1, (71)

Mid Sussex, 51.6, (78), 35.1, (53)

Harrogate, 51.6, (83), 28.6, (46)

Gedling, 50.9, (60), 33.9, (40)

East Hertfordshire, 50.1, (75), 28.7, (43)

Gravesham, 49.6, (53), 18.7, (20)

Stoke-on-Trent, 49.5, (127), 18.7, (48)

Three Rivers, 49.3, (46), 68.6, (64)

Newham, 49.0, (173), 32.8, (116)

Bromley, 48.7, (162), 45.1, (150)

Bromsgrove, 48.1, (48), 17.0, (17)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 47.8, (189), 13.9, (55)

Basingstoke and Deane, 47.0, (83), 18.7, (33)

Sutton, 46.0, (95), 42.2, (87)

Mole Valley, 45.8, (40), 28.7, (25)

Dartford, 45.3, (51), 46.2, (52)

Hartlepool, 44.8, (42), 3.2, (3)

Southampton, 44.7, (113), 9.9, (25)

Barrow-in-Furness, 44.7, (30), 14.9, (10)

Bath and North East Somerset, 44.5, (86), 14.5, (28)

Crawley, 44.5, (50), 24.9, (28)

South Oxfordshire, 44.3, (63), 68.3, (97)

Doncaster, 44.2, (138), 27.3, (85)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 44.2, (253), 4.9, (28)

Sandwell, 44.1, (145), 35.9, (118)

Broxtowe, 43.8, (50), 18.4, (21)

Dudley, 43.5, (140), 24.6, (79)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 43.3, (56), 23.2, (30)

Medway, 43.1, (120), 32.3, (90)

Redbridge, 42.6, (130), 25.9, (79)

Wolverhampton, 42.5, (112), 22.0, (58)

Tandridge, 42.0, (37), 32.9, (29)

Chiltern, 41.7, (40), 22.9, (22)

Guildford, 41.6, (62), 21.5, (32)

Rugby, 41.3, (45), 30.3, (33)

Aylesbury Vale, 41.1, (82), 47.6, (95)

Middlesbrough, 40.4, (57), 24.8, (35)

Tamworth, 40.4, (31), 23.5, (18)

Southend-on-Sea, 39.9, (73), 14.7, (27)

Barnet, 39.7, (157), 26.0, (103)

Sheffield, 39.5, (231), 25.5, (149)

Canterbury, 39.3, (65), 28.4, (47)

Cherwell, 39.2, (59), 23.9, (36)

Melton, 39.1, (20), 37.1, (19)

Wellingborough, 38.9, (31), 21.3, (17)

Dacorum, 38.8, (60), 22.6, (35)

Enfield, 38.3, (128), 22.5, (75)

Copeland, 38.1, (26), 22.0, (15)

North Somerset, 38.1, (82), 14.4, (31)

Test Valley, 38.0, (48), 27.7, (35)

Runnymede, 38.0, (34), 17.9, (16)

Cannock Chase, 37.7, (38), 13.9, (14)

Redditch, 37.5, (32), 52.8, (45)

Harborough, 37.3, (35), 34.1, (32)

Sevenoaks, 37.3, (45), 36.4, (44)

Maldon, 37.0, (24), 30.8, (20)

Exeter, 36.5, (48), 16.7, (22)

Derbyshire Dales, 35.9, (26), 15.2, (11)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 35.7, (54), 13.2, (20)

Chichester, 35.5, (43), 9.1, (11)

South Lakeland, 35.2, (37), 10.5, (11)

Stockton-on-Tees, 35.0, (69), 19.8, (39)

Welwyn Hatfield, 34.9, (43), 29.3, (36)

Bexley, 34.6, (86), 21.7, (54)

Tonbridge and Malling, 34.1, (45), 9.1, (12)

Brentwood, 33.8, (26), 22.1, (17)

North Hertfordshire, 33.7, (45), 25.5, (34)

St Albans, 33.7, (50), 20.9, (31)

South Derbyshire, 33.6, (36), 10.3, (11)

Richmondshire, 33.5, (18), 11.2, (6)

Colchester, 33.4, (65), 11.8, (23)

Hertsmere, 33.4, (35), 19.1, (20)

Barking and Dagenham, 33.3, (71), 21.1, (45)

Boston, 32.8, (23), 18.5, (13)

South Cambridgeshire, 32.7, (52), 7.5, (12)

Erewash, 32.1, (37), 13.0, (15)

South Staffordshire, 32.0, (36), 11.6, (13)

Stroud, 31.7, (38), 13.3, (16)

Plymouth, 31.7, (83), 16.0, (42)

Portsmouth, 31.6, (68), 21.4, (46)

Herefordshire, 31.6, (61), 17.6, (34)

Harrow, 31.5, (79), 32.6, (82)

Rotherham, 30.9, (82), 27.5, (73)

West Oxfordshire, 30.7, (34), 37.1, (41)

North Warwickshire, 30.6, (20), 23.0, (15)

Wiltshire, 30.6, (153), 12.6, (63)

Lichfield, 30.5, (32), 24.8, (26)

Ashfield, 30.5, (39), 19.5, (25)

South Kesteven, 30.2, (43), 8.4, (12)

Hull, 30.0, (78), 26.6, (69)

Cambridge, 29.6, (37), 16.0, (20)

East Northamptonshire, 29.6, (28), 31.7, (30)

North East Derbyshire, 29.6, (30), 12.8, (13)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 29.3, (100), 18.8, (64)

Havering, 29.3, (76), 20.4, (53)

Forest of Dean, 28.8, (25), 25.3, (22)

Stratford-on-Avon, 28.4, (37), 17.7, (23)

Hambleton, 28.4, (26), 27.3, (25)

Gosport, 28.3, (24), 10.6, (9)

Worthing, 28.0, (31), 28.0, (31)

Havant, 27.7, (35), 5.5, (7)

Maidstone, 27.4, (47), 15.1, (26)

Stevenage, 27.3, (24), 23.9, (21)

Darlington, 27.2, (29), 6.6, (7)

West Berkshire, 27.1, (43), 23.4, (37)

East Hampshire, 27.0, (33), 25.3, (31)

Tunbridge Wells, 27.0, (32), 15.2, (18)

East Lindsey, 26.8, (38), 7.8, (11)

Sedgemoor, 26.8, (33), 8.9, (11)

Carlisle, 26.7, (29), 4.6, (5)

Swindon, 26.6, (59), 23.9, (53)

Warwick, 26.4, (38), 16.0, (23)

Dover, 26.2, (31), 7.6, (9)

Epping Forest, 25.8, (34), 15.9, (21)

Fenland, 25.5, (26), 14.7, (15)

Shropshire, 25.4, (82), 9.6, (31)

Uttlesford, 25.2, (23), 13.1, (12)

West Lindsey, 25.1, (24), 15.7, (15)

Redcar and Cleveland, 24.8, (34), 11.7, (16)

Stafford, 24.8, (34), 10.2, (14)

Newark and Sherwood, 24.5, (30), 35.1, (43)

Horsham, 24.3, (35), 28.5, (41)

Thurrock, 24.1, (42), 17.2, (30)

North Lincolnshire, 23.8, (41), 18.0, (31)

Peterborough, 23.7, (48), 17.3, (35)

Worcester, 23.7, (24), 23.7, (24)

Vale of White Horse, 23.5, (32), 54.4, (74)

West Devon, 23.3, (13), 5.4, (3)

Huntingdonshire, 23.0, (41), 21.9, (39)

Dorset, 23.0, (87), 9.0, (34)

Allerdale, 22.5, (22), 14.3, (14)

Chelmsford, 22.4, (40), 8.4, (15)

North West Leicestershire, 22.2, (23), 22.2, (23)

Broadland, 22.2, (29), 16.1, (21)

Corby, 22.2, (16), 26.3, (19)

South Holland, 22.1, (21), 33.7, (32)

Mid Devon, 21.9, (18), 10.9, (9)

Norwich, 21.3, (30), 8.5, (12)

Folkestone and Hythe, 21.2, (24), 12.4, (14)

Lincoln, 21.1, (21), 8.1, (8)

Winchester, 20.8, (26), 16.8, (21)

Ashford, 20.8, (27), 13.8, (18)

Lewes, 20.3, (21), 4.8, (5)

Basildon, 20.3, (38), 10.7, (20)

Cotswold, 20.0, (18), 21.1, (19)

Breckland, 20.0, (28), 12.9, (18)

South Norfolk, 19.9, (28), 7.1, (10)

North Kesteven, 19.7, (23), 11.1, (13)

Kettering, 19.7, (20), 12.8, (13)

Babergh, 19.6, (18), 5.4, (5)

Broxbourne, 19.5, (19), 12.3, (12)

Harlow, 19.5, (17), 10.3, (9)

Eastleigh, 19.5, (26), 12.7, (17)

East Staffordshire, 19.2, (23), 21.7, (26)

Wyre Forest, 18.8, (19), 15.8, (16)

Arun, 18.7, (30), 13.7, (22)

Teignbridge, 18.6, (25), 4.5, (6)

Braintree, 18.3, (28), 11.8, (18)

New Forest, 18.3, (33), 7.2, (13)

Ryedale, 18.1, (10), 3.6, (2)

Castle Point, 17.7, (16), 12.2, (11)

Waverley, 17.4, (22), 11.1, (14)

Rochford, 17.2, (15), 12.6, (11)

Mansfield, 16.5, (18), 9.1, (10)

Derby, 15.9, (41), 14.8, (38)

Tendring, 15.7, (23), 5.5, (8)

Rother, 15.6, (15), 7.3, (7)

East Cambridgeshire, 15.6, (14), 6.7, (6)

Adur, 15.6, (10), 17.1, (11)

North Devon, 15.4, (15), 6.2, (6)

Eastbourne, 15.4, (16), 5.8, (6)

Amber Valley, 14.8, (19), 4.7, (6)

Swale, 14.7, (22), 8.7, (13)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 14.5, (22), 9.2, (14)

South Hams, 13.8, (12), 6.9, (6)

Bolsover, 13.7, (11), 5.0, (4)

Wealden, 13.6, (22), 8.1, (13)

Chesterfield, 13.3, (14), 7.6, (8)

Wychavon, 13.1, (17), 7.7, (10)

Scarborough, 12.9, (14), 15.6, (17)

Bassetlaw, 12.8, (15), 19.6, (23)

Rutland, 12.5, (5), 15.0, (6)

Torbay, 12.5, (17), 9.5, (13)

Somerset West and Taunton, 12.2, (19), 4.5, (7)

Fareham, 12.0, (14), 14.6, (17)

Hastings, 11.9, (11), 5.4, (5)

West Suffolk, 11.7, (21), 9.5, (17)

East Suffolk, 11.6, (29), 6.0, (15)

Mid Suffolk, 11.6, (12), 12.5, (13)

Isle of Wight, 11.3, (16), 11.3, (16)

Thanet, 11.3, (16), 5.6, (8)

North Norfolk, 9.5, (10), 9.5, (10)

South Somerset, 9.5, (16), 5.3, (9)

Great Yarmouth, 9.1, (9), 7.0, (7)

East Devon, 8.2, (12), 4.1, (6)

Torridge, 7.3, (5), 5.9, (4)

Mendip, 6.9, (8), 2.6, (3)

Malvern Hills, 6.4, (5), 10.2, (8)

Ipswich, 5.8, (8), 5.8, (8)