What does the ‘Freedom Day’ delay mean for weddings?

Delays to “Freedom Day” on June 21 mean weddings after this date must follow social distancing rules – so what will ceremonies look like now?

– What are the main changes in a nutshell?

The current 30-people cap on weddings will still be lifted on June 21, but venues are now being asked to limit numbers based on space and to enforce social distancing measures.

– What are the new rules on numbers?

Guestlist limits will be determined by “how many people a venue can safely accommodate with social distancing measures in place”, according to the Government website.

Venue staff, bands, photographers and anyone else involved in the wedding must be included in the headcount, as well as guests of all ages.

The Government guidance applies to both wedding ceremonies and receptions.

– What about weddings held in your own home or garden?

Weddings held inside private homes or “enclosed spaces” which are not formal venues are limited to six people or two households.

Only “deathbed weddings” – cases where one partner is seriously ill and not expected to recover – are exempt from this rule, and can host up to 30 people.

The Government has suggested that ceremonies held in private gardens may be able to host more people than those inside homes.

People planning to host their own weddings must complete a risk assessment to determine the number of attendees and follow Government guidance, which will be provided in the coming days.

(PA)

– How clear is the guidance?

The Government has promised to provide further guidance on Tuesday, following the Prime Minister’s vague response to a question about weddings during the Downing Street press conference on Monday.

When a bride-to-be who has had to postpone her wedding twice asked why testing and vaccination status cannot be used to open up weddings in the same way as it is being used for football matches, Boris Johnson said: “I’m very, very sorry to hear about your wedding plans being postponed twice…

“All I can say is I’m sorry for the disappointment that this will certainly bring to weddings, to many, many businesses, but it’s a few weeks that I think is worth it to get those jabs in.”