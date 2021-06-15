Designer glasses worn by Hollywood stars stolen in £500,000 burglary

Luxury glasses worn in the new Disney film Cruella are among hundreds of pairs worth up to £500,000 stolen from a designer eyewear store.

CCTV shows thieves smashing into the Tom Davies shop in Sloane Square, central London, and clearing glasses off the shelves into a tray.

The burglars’ haul included six frames worn in Cruella, the origin story of the Disney villain from 101 Dalmatians, starring Emma Stone and Dame Emma Thompson.

A spokesman for the store said Stone and Dame Emma each wore two pairs of glasses that were stolen.

A wanted poster after the raid (Tom Davies Opticians/PA)

The hundreds of pairs taken in the incident, which took place in the early hours of June 9, included sunglasses and optical frames with an estimated retail value of up to £500,000.

A “wanted” poster issued by the store following the burglary said: “If you are offered any sunglasses with “TOM DAVIES FOR CRUELLA” engraved on the inside arm, please can you let us know @tdtomdavies.

“Our store was broken into on 9 June at 2am and hundreds of frames were taken.

“The thieves probably didn’t know they had also stolen glasses recently made for the film Cruella which were due to be auctioned off for charity.

“These distinctive frames have a far bigger value at a charity auction than to the criminals who vandalised our store and will struggle to sell them.

A video grab of the thieves (Tom Davies Opticians/PA)

“If you are offered any of these frames or have any information you can share, please let us or the local police know.

“If you have the glasses in your possession, we will swap them for a pair of Tom Davies sunglasses.

“Unless you’re one of the thieves, in which case we will happily hand you over to the authorities.”

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman said: “Police were called at 02:13hrs on Wednesday, 9 June to reports of a burglary at a commercial property in Sloane Square, SW1.

“Officers attended and it was reported that a quantity of sunglasses had been stolen by a group of men who had left before police arrived.

“Enquiries are ongoing; there have been no arrests.”