Tuesday, June 15th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Family of Jo Cox pays tribute five years after her murder

By Press Association
June 15, 2021, 10:03 pm
Jo Cox, who was murdered by a far Right supporter in her constituency in June 2016.
Jo Cox, who was murdered by a far Right supporter in her constituency in June 2016.

The family of MP Jo Cox is marking the fifth anniversary of her murder by saying they remain optimistic about a future where people recognise the things “we have in common”.

The country was rocked when the 41-year-old Labour MP was shot and stabbed in her constituency by a far-right supporter on June 16 2016.

Her sister Kim Leadbeater is standing as a Labour candidate in the Batley and Spen by-election, the constituency Ms Cox represented, but will suspend campaigning on the anniversary of her murder.

[[title]]

[[subtitle]]

Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration.

Registration complete

Thank you for registering!

Back to [[site_name]]

More from the Press and Journal