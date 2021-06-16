Army team tested on ability to set up field hospital in 24 hours

An Army team has been tested on their ability to set up a fully operational field hospital in 24 hours.

The Army Medical Service’s 22 Field Hospital were tasked during an exercise held near Andover, Hampshire, with setting up the facility in a trial run to ensure they could deploy anywhere in the world within five days.

The military unit, based at Mytchett, Hampshire, could be asked to serve in a number of scenarios such as providing humanitarian relief after a natural disaster.

Medical staff from the military services during a test of the Army Medical Service’s Mytchett based 22 Field Hospital, at Barton Stacey in Hampshire (Steve Parsons/PA)

An Army spokesman said: “Before they can do that 22 Field Hospital has to undertake a validation test, Exercise Chiron Certify, during which they will be tested and marked on their efficiency and ability to establish a full working hospital under canvas inside 24 hours, for its initial operating capacity, and then three to four days to become fully operational.

“22 Field Hospital will be required to deploy what is known as a 2/1/2/12 hospital; that is two emergency bays, one operating theatre, 2 ICUs (intensive care units) and a 12-bed ward.

“That is just the clinical aspects, on top of that there is power and water production, a Field Hygiene unit along with accommodation, washing/WCs and dining facilities for upwards of 300 personnel, in all that is around a 50-tent support village.”

The 22 Field Hospital is about to assume the mantle of the Army’s High Readiness Hospital, meaning they can expect to be put on five days’ notice to deploy (Steve Parsons/PA)

He added: “Having established the tented hospital and moved to an initial operating capacity, 22 Field Hospital will then be set numerous medical emergency scenarios that they could anticipate facing if deployed at short notice.

“They can expect to face multiple casualties, which for exercise purposes will be played by actors carrying dramatically realistic simulated wounds of varying severity.”