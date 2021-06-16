Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Wednesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to June 12, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (June 13-16) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 279 (89%) have seen a rise in rates, 35 (11%) have seen a fall and one is unchanged.

Blackburn with Darwen in Lancashire continues to have the highest rate, with 863 new cases in the seven days to June 12 – the equivalent of 576.5 cases per 100,000 people.

This is down slightly from 583.2 in the seven days to June 5.

Ribble Valley in Lancashire has the second highest rate, up from 271.0 to 466.4, with 284 new cases.

Hyndburn – also in Lancashire – has the third highest, up from 286.3 to 452.8, with 367 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Ribble Valley (up from 271.0 to 466.4)

Hyndburn (286.3 to 452.8)

Pendle (168.3 to 326.8)

Warrington (60.9 to 160.5)

Blackpool (110.4 to 209.4)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on June 16 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to June 12; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to June 12; rate of new cases in the seven days to June 5; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to June 5.

Blackburn with Darwen, 576.5, (863), 583.2, (873)

Ribble Valley, 466.4, (284), 271.0, (165)

Hyndburn, 452.8, (367), 286.3, (232)

Burnley, 375.6, (334), 289.0, (257)

Rossendale, 359.5, (257), 323.2, (231)

Salford, 331.9, (859), 241.5, (625)

Pendle, 326.8, (301), 168.3, (155)

Manchester, 322.7, (1784), 229.4, (1268)

Preston, 297.6, (426), 211.0, (302)

Bolton, 294.2, (846), 310.6, (893)

South Ribble, 286.1, (317), 285.2, (316)

Bury, 274.9, (525), 207.3, (396)

Wigan, 245.8, (808), 161.6, (531)

Chorley, 230.1, (272), 175.9, (208)

Rochdale, 217.6, (484), 151.1, (336)

Stockport, 216.1, (634), 204.8, (601)

Blackpool, 209.4, (292), 110.4, (154)

Trafford, 197.6, (469), 159.3, (378)

Oldham, 184.7, (438), 102.9, (244)

Tameside, 166.5, (377), 105.1, (238)

Warrington, 160.5, (337), 60.9, (128)

Leeds, 157.1, (1246), 82.3, (653)

North Tyneside, 149.6, (311), 68.8, (143)

Bedford, 136.2, (236), 154.7, (268)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 135.4, (410), 68.4, (207)

Liverpool, 134.7, (671), 43.6, (217)

Bradford, 132.6, (716), 104.5, (564)

Fylde, 131.2, (106), 85.4, (69)

Leicester, 129.0, (457), 101.9, (361)

Sefton, 128.1, (354), 49.9, (138)

Calderdale, 124.4, (263), 70.0, (148)

Cheshire East, 119.0, (457), 113.8, (437)

Lambeth, 118.1, (385), 88.3, (288)

Kirklees, 118.0, (519), 102.3, (450)

Northumberland, 117.5, (379), 42.8, (138)

Wandsworth, 113.1, (373), 80.4, (265)

Luton, 112.6, (240), 89.6, (191)

Cheshire West and Chester, 110.2, (378), 101.1, (347)

West Lancashire, 108.5, (124), 35.9, (41)

Reading, 107.6, (174), 89.0, (144)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 106.4, (197), 57.8, (107)

Tower Hamlets, 101.9, (331), 63.7, (207)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 101.6, (132), 49.3, (64)

Rushcliffe, 97.3, (116), 40.3, (48)

Bristol, 96.0, (445), 43.6, (202)

Birmingham, 94.9, (1084), 66.9, (764)

Southwark, 94.7, (302), 72.8, (232)

County Durham, 94.5, (501), 24.7, (131)

North East Lincolnshire, 94.0, (150), 39.5, (63)

Westminster, 93.4, (244), 61.2, (160)

Kensington and Chelsea, 92.9, (145), 59.6, (93)

Islington, 92.0, (223), 51.6, (125)

Camden, 89.6, (242), 51.5, (139)

Nottingham, 87.4, (291), 46.6, (155)

Surrey Heath, 87.3, (78), 47.0, (42)

Wakefield, 87.0, (303), 62.0, (216)

Knowsley, 86.8, (131), 39.1, (59)

Eden, 86.4, (46), 37.6, (20)

Charnwood, 85.6, (159), 67.8, (126)

Wyre, 84.8, (95), 54.4, (61)

Craven, 84.0, (48), 24.5, (14)

Merton, 83.3, (172), 50.8, (105)

South Tyneside, 82.1, (124), 41.1, (62)

Cheltenham, 81.7, (95), 59.3, (69)

Wirral, 81.5, (264), 52.2, (169)

Reigate and Banstead, 80.7, (120), 84.0, (125)

Hounslow, 80.7, (219), 46.0, (125)

High Peak, 79.9, (74), 61.5, (57)

Brighton and Hove, 79.8, (232), 29.9, (87)

Slough, 78.9, (118), 74.2, (111)

Ealing, 78.4, (268), 61.1, (209)

Hackney and City of London, 78.0, (227), 56.0, (163)

Brent, 77.6, (256), 51.9, (171)

Gloucester, 77.4, (100), 59.6, (77)

Lancaster, 76.7, (112), 50.7, (74)

Waltham Forest, 76.2, (211), 44.0, (122)

Kingston upon Thames, 75.5, (134), 54.6, (97)

Oadby and Wigston, 75.4, (43), 40.3, (23)

Woking, 75.4, (76), 61.5, (62)

Bracknell Forest, 75.1, (92), 98.7, (121)

Blaby, 74.9, (76), 55.2, (56)

Wokingham, 74.2, (127), 91.7, (157)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 72.1, (71), 103.6, (102)

Southampton, 71.7, (181), 10.7, (27)

Haringey, 71.5, (192), 52.9, (142)

Watford, 71.4, (69), 49.7, (48)

Barnsley, 70.9, (175), 45.8, (113)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 70.8, (405), 7.7, (44)

Croydon, 69.6, (269), 57.7, (223)

Central Bedfordshire, 69.3, (200), 58.5, (169)

Hart, 69.0, (67), 30.9, (30)

Solihull, 68.9, (149), 40.2, (87)

South Bucks, 68.5, (48), 37.1, (26)

Selby, 68.4, (62), 56.3, (51)

Tewkesbury, 68.4, (65), 46.3, (44)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 68.1, (77), 31.8, (36)

York, 67.9, (143), 30.9, (65)

Gateshead, 67.3, (136), 48.0, (97)

Halton, 67.2, (87), 37.1, (48)

Oxford, 66.9, (102), 59.0, (90)

Rushmoor, 66.6, (63), 47.6, (45)

Milton Keynes, 66.1, (178), 46.8, (126)

Northampton, 65.9, (148), 24.9, (56)

Lewisham, 65.7, (201), 44.1, (135)

Sunderland, 65.5, (182), 39.6, (110)

South Gloucestershire, 63.5, (181), 17.2, (49)

Richmond upon Thames, 62.1, (123), 50.0, (99)

Bath and North East Somerset, 62.1, (120), 19.1, (37)

St Helens, 62.0, (112), 41.5, (75)

Hartlepool, 61.9, (58), 7.5, (7)

Elmbridge, 61.4, (84), 62.1, (85)

Hillingdon, 60.6, (186), 58.0, (178)

Gedling, 60.2, (71), 35.6, (42)

Stoke-on-Trent, 59.7, (153), 21.1, (54)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 58.7, (76), 25.5, (33)

Harrogate, 58.4, (94), 31.1, (50)

Greenwich, 58.3, (168), 44.1, (127)

East Hertfordshire, 58.1, (87), 29.4, (44)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 57.9, (229), 19.0, (75)

Broxtowe, 57.0, (65), 21.0, (24)

Barrow-in-Furness, 56.7, (38), 17.9, (12)

Bromsgrove, 55.1, (55), 23.0, (23)

Wycombe, 55.0, (96), 45.8, (80)

Three Rivers, 54.6, (51), 55.7, (52)

Coventry, 54.4, (202), 24.5, (91)

Gravesham, 53.3, (57), 26.2, (28)

Exeter, 53.3, (70), 19.8, (26)

Telford and Wrekin, 52.8, (95), 51.7, (93)

Bromley, 52.7, (175), 44.2, (147)

Spelthorne, 52.1, (52), 75.1, (75)

Newham, 51.5, (182), 35.1, (124)

Runnymede, 51.4, (46), 22.4, (20)

South Northamptonshire, 49.7, (47), 45.5, (43)

Epsom and Ewell, 49.6, (40), 63.3, (51)

North Somerset, 48.8, (105), 17.7, (38)

Basingstoke and Deane, 48.7, (86), 27.7, (49)

Redbridge, 48.5, (148), 26.5, (81)

Colchester, 48.3, (94), 13.4, (26)

Ashfield, 47.7, (61), 19.5, (25)

Mid Sussex, 47.7, (72), 47.0, (71)

Test Valley, 47.6, (60), 29.3, (37)

Sutton, 47.5, (98), 43.6, (90)

Walsall, 46.6, (133), 50.8, (145)

Dudley, 46.3, (149), 24.9, (80)

South Lakeland, 45.7, (48), 10.5, (11)

Harborough, 44.8, (42), 38.4, (36)

Cannock Chase, 44.7, (45), 14.9, (15)

Chichester, 44.6, (54), 12.4, (15)

Sheffield, 43.8, (256), 27.0, (158)

Doncaster, 43.6, (136), 33.0, (103)

Mole Valley, 43.6, (38), 32.1, (28)

Sandwell, 43.2, (142), 39.9, (131)

Rugby, 43.1, (47), 34.0, (37)

Barnet, 42.9, (170), 29.1, (115)

Enfield, 42.8, (143), 25.2, (84)

Middlesbrough, 42.6, (60), 31.2, (44)

Southend-on-Sea, 42.0, (77), 20.8, (38)

Crawley, 41.8, (47), 31.1, (35)

Harrow, 41.8, (105), 26.7, (67)

Medway, 41.6, (116), 38.1, (106)

Guildford, 41.6, (62), 27.5, (41)

Welwyn Hatfield, 41.4, (51), 31.7, (39)

Wellingborough, 41.4, (33), 22.6, (18)

Wolverhampton, 41.4, (109), 31.1, (82)

Melton, 41.0, (21), 39.1, (20)

Erewash, 40.7, (47), 16.5, (19)

Hertsmere, 40.0, (42), 23.8, (25)

Stroud, 40.0, (48), 17.5, (21)

Tandridge, 39.7, (35), 30.6, (27)

Chiltern, 39.6, (38), 29.2, (28)

Darlington, 39.3, (42), 6.6, (7)

Cherwell, 39.2, (59), 29.2, (44)

Aylesbury Vale, 39.1, (78), 52.1, (104)

Dartford, 39.1, (44), 49.7, (56)

Daventry, 38.4, (33), 47.7, (41)

Sevenoaks, 38.1, (46), 37.3, (45)

Forest of Dean, 38.0, (33), 26.5, (23)

Stockton-on-Tees, 38.0, (75), 22.3, (44)

Bexley, 37.9, (94), 22.6, (56)

Tonbridge and Malling, 37.8, (50), 13.6, (18)

St Albans, 37.7, (56), 24.3, (36)

Brentwood, 37.7, (29), 22.1, (17)

Portsmouth, 37.2, (80), 22.3, (48)

Copeland, 36.7, (25), 20.5, (14)

Tamworth, 36.5, (28), 28.7, (22)

Lichfield, 36.3, (38), 25.8, (27)

Dacorum, 36.2, (56), 31.7, (49)

Swindon, 36.0, (80), 22.5, (50)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 35.7, (54), 17.2, (26)

Maidstone, 35.5, (61), 15.1, (26)

Richmondshire, 35.4, (19), 22.3, (12)

South Oxfordshire, 35.2, (50), 70.4, (100)

Rotherham, 35.0, (93), 26.0, (69)

Wiltshire, 34.6, (173), 15.0, (75)

Stratford-on-Avon, 34.6, (45), 19.2, (25)

South Cambridgeshire, 34.6, (55), 10.7, (17)

Derbyshire Dales, 34.6, (25), 19.4, (14)

West Lindsey, 34.5, (33), 18.8, (18)

Maldon, 33.9, (22), 33.9, (22)

North Hertfordshire, 33.7, (45), 25.5, (34)

Epping Forest, 33.4, (44), 19.0, (25)

Canterbury, 33.3, (55), 35.1, (58)

Plymouth, 33.2, (87), 18.7, (49)

East Lindsey, 33.2, (47), 14.8, (21)

Gosport, 33.0, (28), 10.6, (9)

South Staffordshire, 32.9, (37), 16.0, (18)

Barking and Dagenham, 32.9, (70), 21.1, (45)

West Berkshire, 32.8, (52), 23.4, (37)

Boston, 32.8, (23), 18.5, (13)

Havering, 32.7, (85), 22.0, (57)

Havant, 32.5, (41), 4.0, (5)

Vale of White Horse, 32.4, (44), 52.2, (71)

Stevenage, 31.9, (28), 17.1, (15)

South Derbyshire, 31.7, (34), 18.6, (20)

West Oxfordshire, 31.6, (35), 39.8, (44)

South Kesteven, 31.6, (45), 11.9, (17)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 31.4, (107), 22.3, (76)

Redcar and Cleveland, 31.4, (43), 13.1, (18)

Newark and Sherwood, 31.0, (38), 34.3, (42)

East Northamptonshire, 30.7, (29), 31.7, (30)

Redditch, 30.5, (26), 54.0, (46)

Fenland, 30.4, (31), 16.7, (17)

Harlow, 29.9, (26), 10.3, (9)

Thurrock, 29.8, (52), 16.1, (28)

Uttlesford, 29.6, (27), 16.4, (15)

Carlisle, 29.4, (32), 8.3, (9)

North Warwickshire, 29.1, (19), 27.6, (18)

North West Leicestershire, 29.0, (30), 18.3, (19)

Worthing, 28.9, (32), 26.2, (29)

Hull, 28.9, (75), 30.0, (78)

Cambridge, 28.8, (36), 17.6, (22)

Herefordshire, 28.5, (55), 24.4, (47)

Warwick, 28.5, (41), 18.1, (26)

Hambleton, 28.4, (26), 32.8, (30)

Dorset, 27.7, (105), 10.8, (41)

Stafford, 27.7, (38), 8.7, (12)

Sedgemoor, 27.6, (34), 11.4, (14)

Winchester, 27.2, (34), 17.6, (22)

Ryedale, 27.1, (15), 5.4, (3)

East Hampshire, 27.0, (33), 28.6, (35)

Tunbridge Wells, 27.0, (32), 15.2, (18)

Cotswold, 26.7, (24), 24.5, (22)

Peterborough, 26.7, (54), 21.8, (44)

Lewes, 26.1, (27), 6.8, (7)

Shropshire, 26.0, (84), 13.9, (45)

Huntingdonshire, 25.8, (46), 19.1, (34)

North East Derbyshire, 25.6, (26), 19.7, (20)

Allerdale, 25.6, (25), 17.4, (17)

Mid Devon, 25.5, (21), 12.1, (10)

Ashford, 25.4, (33), 13.1, (17)

Waverley, 25.3, (32), 11.9, (15)

Chelmsford, 25.2, (45), 11.8, (21)

Babergh, 25.0, (23), 4.3, (4)

New Forest, 25.0, (45), 7.8, (14)

Corby, 24.9, (18), 22.2, (16)

Worcester, 23.7, (24), 20.7, (21)

West Devon, 23.3, (13), 7.2, (4)

Eastleigh, 23.2, (31), 15.0, (20)

Lincoln, 23.2, (23), 15.1, (15)

South Holland, 23.2, (22), 28.4, (27)

Braintree, 22.9, (35), 9.8, (15)

Basildon, 22.4, (42), 10.1, (19)

Teignbridge, 22.4, (30), 6.0, (8)

Horsham, 22.3, (32), 30.6, (44)

Broadland, 22.2, (29), 14.5, (19)

Norwich, 22.1, (31), 10.7, (15)

Arun, 21.8, (35), 14.9, (24)

Broxbourne, 21.6, (21), 19.5, (19)

North Kesteven, 21.4, (25), 12.8, (15)

Dover, 21.2, (25), 14.4, (17)

Amber Valley, 21.1, (27), 4.7, (6)

Adur, 20.2, (13), 14.0, (9)

Somerset West and Taunton, 20.0, (31), 5.2, (8)

Kettering, 19.7, (20), 14.7, (15)

Folkestone and Hythe, 19.5, (22), 13.3, (15)

Rochford, 19.5, (17), 11.4, (10)

Castle Point, 18.8, (17), 14.4, (13)

East Staffordshire, 18.4, (22), 19.2, (23)

Hastings, 18.3, (17), 7.6, (7)

Mansfield, 18.3, (20), 9.1, (10)

Wychavon, 17.8, (23), 7.0, (9)

South Norfolk, 17.7, (25), 12.8, (18)

North Devon, 17.5, (17), 9.3, (9)

Bolsover, 17.4, (14), 6.2, (5)

Swale, 17.3, (26), 9.3, (14)

Breckland, 17.1, (24), 17.9, (25)

North Lincolnshire, 16.8, (29), 23.8, (41)

South Somerset, 16.6, (28), 3.6, (6)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 16.5, (25), 9.2, (14)

Wyre Forest, 15.8, (16), 19.7, (20)

Rother, 15.6, (15), 9.4, (9)

East Cambridgeshire, 15.6, (14), 13.4, (12)

Fareham, 15.5, (18), 12.9, (15)

Torbay, 15.4, (21), 7.3, (10)

Bassetlaw, 15.3, (18), 17.9, (21)

Chesterfield, 15.3, (16), 8.6, (9)

Rutland, 15.0, (6), 10.0, (4)

Tendring, 15.0, (22), 8.2, (12)

South Hams, 14.9, (13), 8.0, (7)

Wealden, 14.9, (24), 10.5, (17)

Scarborough, 14.7, (16), 13.8, (15)

West Suffolk, 14.5, (26), 11.2, (20)

Eastbourne, 14.5, (15), 5.8, (6)

Derby, 14.4, (37), 17.1, (44)

Malvern Hills, 14.0, (11), 8.9, (7)

Mid Suffolk, 13.5, (14), 15.4, (16)

Thanet, 12.7, (18), 6.3, (9)

East Devon, 12.3, (18), 4.8, (7)

North Norfolk, 11.4, (12), 6.7, (7)

Isle of Wight, 11.3, (16), 9.9, (14)

East Suffolk, 11.2, (28), 10.4, (26)

Great Yarmouth, 9.1, (9), 7.0, (7)

Torridge, 8.8, (6), 7.3, (5)

Mendip, 8.7, (10), 2.6, (3)

Ipswich, 5.1, (7), 8.0, (11)