England and Scotland football fans swarm central London ahead of Euros clash

Swarms of England and Scotland fans have descended on parts of central London in the pouring rain ahead of the teams’ clash at Wembley tonight.

Hundreds of supporters wearing their country’s shirts, flags and kilts have been chanting, singing and playing bagpipes at Leicester Square, Kings Cross and Hyde Park.

The much-anticipated match, the 115th in international football’s oldest rivalry, is the first time the two sides have met in a major tournament since Euro 96, when Paul Gascoigne’s famous goal sealed a 2-0 win.

Scotland fans gather in Leicester Square before the Euro 2020 match between England and Scotland later tonight (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Scotland fan Rab Foulis said supporters were “bringing a party atmosphere” to the city and “helping London’s economy”.

Speaking near Kings Cross, Mr Foulis said he had been waiting 23 years since wanting to go to the 1998 World Cup in France, where Scotland played their last major tournament but his wife did not let him.

Ecstatic that his new wife has allowed him to go to the Euros, he said: “We waited 23 years.

Scotland fans set off blue smoke grenades in Leicester Square ahead of their match against England tonight (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

“Everybody’s throwing a party atmosphere. We’ve all had double vaccinations and we’re saying, you know what, why is Britain as a country still holding the economy back?

“So we’re here and we’re helping London’s economy.”

Another fan Mark Graham said: “It’s a pity but it looks like Scotland will make their own fan zones.

“We’ve booked a pub for last night and a pub for tonight so we’re well prepared.”

Scotland fans descend on Leicester Square in central London (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Wembley Stadium in north-west London will host 22,500 people for the game at 8pm on Friday.

Fans are predicted to buy 3.4 million pints during the game, while a total of 14.8 million will be sold across England and Scotland on match day, according to estimates by the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA).

This comes as the Met Police’s football chief has warned fans not to travel to Wembley without a ticket.

England and Scotland fans swarm central London hotspots including Leicester Square ahead of the teams’ clash at Wembley tonight (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Chief Inspector Joseph Stokoe said: “It’s a shame, it feels like there aren’t enough places for the fans to enjoy themselves, but that’s why the message has always been – if you don’t have a ticket, don’t travel.

“Enjoy the match, enjoy the event locally, in a safer event… don’t come here, because unfortunately because of what’s gone on across the world, we’ve been unable to provide the amount of fan zones you might expect in normal times.”

He said officers have been reminding fans that some Londoners are “still living under the fear of the pandemic”, adding that spreading the Met’s resources between fighting crime and policing the football is “a balancing act”.

A bagpipe player as Scotland fans gather in Leicester Square before the match tonight (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has echoed the warning for Scottish fans to stay away from London, adding that coronavirus is not a fan of Scotland or England’s men’s football team.

She said: “I know these precautions are tiresome for everybody in every context and they’re particularly tiresome when people are trying to enjoy the normal pleasures of a football match.

“But this virus, it doesn’t care about football – it’s not a Scotland fan or an England fan, it only cares about spreading from one person to another.”