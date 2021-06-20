People camping on Bournemouth beach face being woken and handed £1,000 fine

Council staff are patrolling Bournemouth beach 24 hours a day to ensure anyone breaching an overnight camping ban faces an “uncomfortable night’s sleep”.

Revellers are being warned they could face prosecution and a £1,000 fine if they choose to camp on the popular Dorset beach.

People on the beach in Bournemouth during the hot weather on June 14. (Steve Parsons/PA)

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council has employed an additional 75 staff to help managed the authority’s 15 miles of beach which saw massive demand during the summer of 2020 with congested roads and irresponsible parking.

A council spokesman said: “As part of our seasonal response plan, we’re putting in place a 24-hour beach patrol to deal with those camping on the beach.

“Our beaches are not a place for overnight camping and people who choose to camp on them will risk prosecution and a £1,000 fine.

“Anyone thinking of camping on the beach can expect an uncomfortable night’s sleep as our beach patrol team will repeatedly visit them to gather evidence before taking prosecution action.”

More than 400,000 visitors came to Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole over the hottest weekend of 2021. Our dedicated multi-agency summer response plan to welcome people back safely and keep our local area clean and safe, remains in place as temperatures continue to soar👇 pic.twitter.com/Zc0llhGH6d — BCP Council (@BCPCouncil) June 14, 2021

He added: “Extra security patrols, Covid-19 marshals and additional CSAS officers will be deployed on the ground in hot spot areas to provide a uniformed presence and deal with anti-social behaviour and Covid-19 regulations.

“Additional policing has also been sourced for key busy dates.

“Public toilets will remain open with extended opening times into the evenings at key sites, and additional cleansing operations will be in place.

“We will be clear though we welcome responsible visitors to our resort.

“People who will treat things with care, behave reasonably and pick up after themselves.”