Camilla sends message to families facing ‘enormous, heart-breaking challenges’

The Duchess of Cornwall has sent a message of support to families caring for terminally ill babies, children and young people.

To mark Children’s Hospice Week, Camilla said those facing “enormous, heart-breaking challenges” were in her thoughts and prayers.

The duchess is patron of Children’s Hospice South West, Helen & Douglas House, and Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity for seriously ill children, while the Prince of Wales is patron of Ty Hafan.

At the start of #ChildrensHospiceWeek, The Duchess of Cornwall has sent a message to families being supported by hospices, and the staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to make their lives more comfortable. pic.twitter.com/GkXdCkXaoX — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) June 21, 2021

Camilla’s message read: “Once again, it is Children’s Hospice Week, so I wanted to send a message to all the families across the country who are caring for terminally ill babies, children and young people.

“You face enormous, heart-breaking challenges and you are much in my thoughts and prayers.

“I also wanted to thank the brilliant staff and volunteers who work wonders to help short lives to be lived to the full, creating precious memories and providing comfort and support to all those who come through your doors.”

Children’s Hospice Week aims to raise awareness and funds for children’s hospice and palliative care services across the UK.