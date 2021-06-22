How can I prove I am vaccinated against Covid-19?

The Government is said to be “working on” plans for quarantine-free travel from amber list countries for people fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Meanwhile, thousands of people have been allowed to attend pilot events if they have a negative coronavirus test result or can show they are double-jabbed.

But how can someone provide such proof?

Here the PA news agency looks at how people in England can get an “NHS Covid Pass”.

What does an NHS Covid Pass do?

From today you can use the NHS App to show your NHS COVID Pass. Find out more ➡️ https://t.co/fVveeKvnsc pic.twitter.com/MCCRBnOVrH — NHS (@NHSuk) June 22, 2021

The NHS Covid Pass is a new product name referring to the digital version of an individual’s proof of vaccine status which has been available for international travel since May.

Users of the pass will be able to show their Covid-19 vaccination details or test results.

The NHS says people may be asked to show their pass at events where it is being trialled or to travel abroad.

Where can I get one?

A digital version can be accessed via the NHS website or the NHS app.

You must be registered with a GP surgery in England to use the NHS app, which is different to the NHS Covid-19 app used for contact tracing.

Once logged in, users can get their pass, which can be downloaded as a PDF or sent to them by email.

Who is eligible for a pass?

People aged 16 and over can get a pass two weeks after receiving the second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in England.

A pass can also be requested after receiving a negative PCR or rapid lateral flow test result within the past 48 hours.

Results from at-home lateral flow tests must be reported on the Government’s website first.

Someone can request a pass if they have received a positive PCR test within the past six months after they have finished self-isolating and up to 180 days after taking the test.

Can young children get passes?

No. They are not available for children aged 15 or younger.

Youngsters do not need to show a pass to get into UK venues.

But the NHS warns that families heading abroad may still need to show a child has had a negative test result.

According to reports, the Government’s plans for quarantine-free travel would include unvaccinated children travelling with parents who have had both doses of a coronavirus jab.

How long does a pass last for?

People could be asked to show their pass when travelling abroad (Steve Parsons/PA)

For double-jabbed people, a digital pass lasts for 28 days and then automatically renews.

For those who have received a negative coronavirus test result, the digital pass is valid for 48 hours after the result.

People who receive a positive PCR test, and have cleared self-isolating, will hold a digital pass for 180 days after the result.

Are non-digital versions available?

Yes, a posted NHS Covid Pass letter can also be requested online or by calling 119, but this will only show someone is vaccinated and not cover test results.

Letters, which do not require someone to be registered with a GP surgery, can be asked for two weeks after a second dose and should be delivered within five working days.

Paper versions of the pass do not have an expiry date.

How will my data be handled?

Requesting the pass online or via the NHS app will require people to use an NHS login.

The health service said this “has advanced security features to protect you and minimise any risk of fraud”.

Passes will only show vaccination and test information and no other personal health records.

What about people in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland?

In Scotland, a printed copy of someone’s vaccination status can be requested via the NHS Inform website or by calling the Covid-19 Status Helpline.

In Wales, a Covid-19 vaccination certificate can be requested by calling 0300 303 5667 only if you are double-jabbed (and it is five days after the second dose), if you urgently need to travel to a country that requires vaccine certification, and if you cannot quarantine or provide tests to meet a country’s entry requirements.

In Northern Ireland, work has started on an initially paper-based vaccination certificate system that is expected to arrive by early to mid-July. Digital versions, which will include test evidence, will follow later in the summer.

Can I use a pass now?

The NHS Covid Pass will allow people to show their Covid-19 status at trial events in England (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Government said that people will not be asked to use the pass “in a domestic use setting” unless they have been invited to take part in its Events Research Programme (ERP) trials.

It said people have been able to use the pass at event trials in England since Monday.

The ERP is examining whether crowds at sporting, music and other venues will affect Covid-19 infection rates.

Events under the programme, which are allowed to be exempt from wider Covid regulations such as the rule of six, include Euro 2020 matches, Wimbledon, Royal Ascot, the Brit Awards and the World Snooker Championship.

Do I need a pass to travel abroad?

Having a pass could help with travel to other countries that require and accept proof of Covid vaccination status.

But the Government warns that further rules could apply in a destination and advises people to check entry requirements.

Holidaymakers are still being told not to travel to amber or red list countries in the Government’s foreign travel traffic light system.

But Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said it is looking at how to scrap the requirement for people to isolate for 10 days on their return to England from a country on the amber list.