Second doses of Covid-19 vaccine for over-50s in England, by local authority

Here is a list of the latest estimates of the proportion of people aged 50 and over in England who have received both doses of Covid-19 vaccine, broken down by local authority.

The figures are based on provisional data from NHS England for vaccinations up to June 20 and use population figures from the Office for National Statistics, which are the best publicly available official estimates.

The list is ordered by percentage starting with the highest, and reads, from left to right: name of local authority; number of people aged 50 and over resident in the local authority who have received both doses; estimated percentage of people aged 50 and over resident in the local authority who have received both doses.

(PA Graphics)

Stratford-on-Avon 61,037 99.1%

Hart 38,251 98.3%

Rushmoor 31,369 98.1%

West Oxfordshire 46,075 98.0%

South Oxfordshire 58,195 97.8%

North Devon 44,794 97.7%

South Norfolk 61,336 97.6%

Exeter 40,204 97.6%

Cherwell 56,063 97.4%

Bath and North East Somerset 69,355 97.4%

Warwick 51,803 97.3%

Stroud 52,226 97.2%

Basingstoke and Deane 64,602 97.0%

Telford and Wrekin 63,728 97.0%

South Northamptonshire 38,855 97.0%

Wiltshire 207,362 96.9%

South Cambridgeshire 61,087 96.9%

East Hampshire 54,080 96.8%

South Derbyshire 40,509 96.8%

West Berkshire 62,090 96.8%

Selby 37,097 96.8%

Wychavon 59,160 96.6%

St Albans 51,487 96.5%

Huntingdonshire 70,266 96.5%

Tamworth 28,608 96.4%

Wyre Forest 44,419 96.4%

Ribble Valley 27,597 96.4%

Horsham 61,881 96.4%

Surrey Heath 34,883 96.3%

Mid Suffolk 46,783 96.3%

North Kesteven 50,316 96.2%

Waverley 51,631 96.2%

Harborough 39,855 96.2%

Rushcliffe 47,532 96.2%

Hambleton 43,919 96.1%

Broadland 59,426 96.1%

South Somerset 75,837 96.1%

South Gloucestershire 104,261 96.0%

Worcester 34,768 96.0%

Cotswold 41,963 96.0%

Daventry 35,248 95.9%

Cheltenham 42,930 95.8%

Tewkesbury 38,925 95.8%

Fareham 50,392 95.8%

Lichfield 45,102 95.8%

Guildford 49,040 95.8%

Mid Devon 35,618 95.7%

West Devon 27,745 95.7%

Vale of White Horse 51,912 95.6%

East Devon 72,198 95.6%

Derbyshire Dales 35,790 95.6%

Torridge 33,257 95.5%

North Somerset 91,208 95.5%

Eastleigh 50,235 95.4%

Dorset 185,560 95.4%

Central Bedfordshire 104,376 95.3%

Wokingham 60,680 95.3%

Cheshire East 163,698 95.3%

Teignbridge 62,921 95.2%

Winchester 49,259 95.2%

Harrogate 70,677 95.2%

Test Valley 51,432 95.2%

Lancaster 53,961 95.2%

Cheshire West and Chester 138,979 95.2%

Babergh 42,292 95.2%

Charnwood 64,292 95.2%

Chichester 56,586 95.1%

Newark and Sherwood 50,903 95.1%

Bristol 120,327 95.1%

Stafford 56,747 95.1%

East Suffolk 116,196 95.1%

Blaby 39,131 95.1%

Uttlesford 35,611 95.1%

Tonbridge and Malling 48,781 95.0%

Cannock Chase 38,271 95.0%

Rugby 39,486 95.0%

Gedling 46,875 95.0%

South Kesteven 60,693 95.0%

Mid Sussex 58,419 95.0%

North Hertfordshire 49,247 95.0%

West Lindsey 43,048 95.0%

East Cambridgeshire 34,566 95.0%

Three Rivers 33,819 94.9%

Leeds 241,384 94.9%

Breckland 60,784 94.9%

West Lancashire 46,647 94.9%

Somerset West and Taunton 69,382 94.9%

Bromsgrove 41,250 94.9%

Ryedale 26,568 94.9%

Maldon 30,012 94.9%

Fylde 38,829 94.8%

Swindon 75,973 94.8%

Melton 22,549 94.8%

South Ribble 44,547 94.8%

East Hertfordshire 55,452 94.8%

East Riding of Yorkshire 158,077 94.8%

Havant 53,563 94.7%

Plymouth 91,809 94.7%

Colchester 63,888 94.6%

North East Derbyshire 45,000 94.6%

Hinckley and Bosworth 46,137 94.6%

York 71,415 94.6%

St. Helens 69,719 94.6%

North Warwickshire 26,955 94.6%

Portsmouth 62,334 94.5%

Warrington 78,324 94.5%

East Lindsey 71,422 94.5%

Norwich 40,137 94.5%

Chorley 45,301 94.5%

Ashford 48,450 94.5%

Staffordshire Moorlands 44,494 94.5%

Chelmsford 64,825 94.5%

Fenland 41,839 94.4%

Sedgemoor 53,170 94.4%

Adur 26,502 94.4%

Newcastle-under-Lyme 49,117 94.4%

Rutland 17,536 94.4%

Mole Valley 37,987 94.4%

Wakefield 129,379 94.4%

High Peak 38,723 94.3%

Craven 27,422 94.3%

North West Leicestershire 40,152 94.3%

County Durham 209,666 94.3%

Bassetlaw 48,772 94.3%

Malvern Hills 37,906 94.3%

South Staffordshire 49,993 94.3%

Tendring 70,589 94.2%

Amber Valley 53,290 94.2%

Hull 80,620 94.2%

Mendip 49,668 94.1%

Broxtowe 44,042 94.1%

Solihull 83,547 94.1%

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk 67,203 94.1%

Canterbury 59,443 94.0%

East Staffordshire 44,646 94.0%

Ashfield 47,642 93.9%

Buckinghamshire 198,994 93.9%

Bolsover 31,519 93.9%

Kettering 36,276 93.9%

Crawley 33,148 93.9%

Stockton-on-Tees 71,626 93.9%

Cambridge 32,379 93.9%

Bracknell Forest 39,508 93.9%

Rochford 36,342 93.8%

Oxford 37,634 93.8%

Milton Keynes 80,519 93.8%

Redcar and Cleveland 56,636 93.8%

Runnymede 29,128 93.8%

Middlesbrough 45,850 93.8%

Darlington 41,116 93.7%

Hartlepool 35,364 93.7%

Stockport 109,942 93.7%

Arun 74,758 93.7%

Tandridge 34,651 93.7%

Redditch 29,730 93.7%

Gloucester 43,788 93.7%

Blackpool 54,538 93.7%

Nuneaton and Bedworth 47,632 93.7%

North Lincolnshire 68,922 93.6%

Hertsmere 36,978 93.6%

Sunderland 105,457 93.6%

Gosport 32,407 93.6%

Cornwall 248,865 93.6%

Preston 43,068 93.5%

South Hams 42,376 93.5%

New Forest 86,098 93.5%

Allerdale 43,287 93.5%

West Suffolk 67,013 93.4%

Wyre 52,236 93.4%

Shropshire 141,552 93.4%

North Norfolk 54,645 93.3%

Watford 26,873 93.3%

Windsor and Maidenhead 54,486 93.3%

Brighton and Hove 82,561 93.3%

Mansfield 41,059 93.3%

Chesterfield 41,621 93.3%

Lincoln 29,157 93.2%

Great Yarmouth 41,681 93.2%

Eden 25,509 93.2%

Erewash 44,732 93.2%

Dacorum 53,333 93.1%

Sevenoaks 47,165 93.1%

Scarborough 50,809 93.1%

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole 149,979 93.1%

Rotherham 98,484 93.1%

Reading 42,719 93.0%

Spelthorne 35,733 93.0%

Torbay 61,717 93.0%

Stevenage 28,446 92.9%

Dudley 119,070 92.9%

Maidstone 61,991 92.9%

Harlow 27,215 92.9%

Bedford 59,894 92.8%

Barrow-in-Furness 26,873 92.8%

Elmbridge 49,273 92.8%

Wealden 72,765 92.8%

Halton 46,170 92.7%

Isle of Wight 66,767 92.7%

Reigate and Banstead 51,927 92.6%

Northumberland 142,677 92.6%

North Tyneside 78,965 92.6%

Herefordshire 83,026 92.5%

Epsom and Ewell 27,970 92.5%

Stoke-on-Trent 84,039 92.4%

Coventry 96,338 92.4%

Welwyn Hatfield 36,772 92.3%

Braintree 57,737 92.3%

Castle Point 38,288 92.3%

Carlisle 43,538 92.3%

Epping Forest 48,809 92.3%

Worthing 43,931 92.3%

Sheffield 177,655 92.2%

North East Lincolnshire 60,299 92.2%

Medway 89,391 92.1%

Ipswich 43,829 92.1%

Broxbourne 33,321 92.1%

Derby 80,642 92.0%

East Northamptonshire 36,823 92.0%

South Holland 39,415 92.0%

Barnsley 91,733 91.9%

Northampton 68,521 91.9%

Wellingborough 28,833 91.9%

Gateshead 73,548 91.9%

Lewes 44,754 91.9%

Brentwood 28,942 91.8%

Rother 48,007 91.8%

Walsall 93,141 91.8%

Doncaster 112,568 91.7%

Dartford 32,588 91.7%

Bromley 111,504 91.7%

Richmond upon Thames 63,445 91.6%

Trafford 79,590 91.6%

Wigan 118,918 91.6%

South Lakeland 49,968 91.6%

Basildon 61,666 91.6%

Bolton 94,529 91.4%

Knowsley 52,606 91.4%

Bury 65,788 91.3%

Woking 33,457 91.3%

Wirral 126,678 91.3%

Peterborough 58,891 91.2%

Tunbridge Wells 43,047 91.2%

Copeland 28,562 91.2%

Swale 53,588 91.2%

Sefton 114,173 91.1%

Isles of Scilly 970 91.1%

Gravesham 35,456 91.1%

Oadby and Wigston 21,324 91.0%

Thanet 56,632 90.9%

Calderdale 75,822 90.7%

South Tyneside 57,431 90.6%

Rossendale 25,659 90.6%

Kirklees 146,107 90.6%

Southampton 65,119 90.5%

Folkestone and Hythe 47,266 90.5%

Tameside 77,054 90.4%

Sutton 62,870 90.4%

Hounslow 70,666 90.3%

Kingston upon Thames 49,157 90.3%

Hillingdon 83,765 90.3%

Richmondshire 20,630 90.2%

Blackburn with Darwen 43,662 90.2%

Leicester 87,042 90.2%

Boston 25,465 90.2%

Dover 48,167 89.9%

Havering 85,012 89.9%

Corby 21,556 89.7%

Merton 55,147 89.7%

Sandwell 95,564 89.6%

Bexley 78,347 89.5%

Newcastle upon Tyne 81,902 89.5%

Bradford 155,668 89.4%

Hyndburn 27,192 89.3%

Oldham 71,917 89.1%

Wolverhampton 80,554 88.9%

Eastbourne 41,209 88.9%

Liverpool 140,370 88.6%

Southend-on-Sea 62,502 88.2%

Harrow 74,707 88.1%

Manchester 109,304 87.9%

Thurrock 47,738 87.9%

Burnley 29,761 87.9%

Pendle 30,276 87.8%

Rochdale 68,297 87.5%

Salford 69,104 87.1%

Ealing 90,073 86.7%

Nottingham 74,937 86.6%

Wandsworth 65,873 86.6%

Birmingham 279,110 86.5%

Hastings 33,112 86.4%

Forest of Dean 35,450 86.0%

Slough 32,679 85.8%

Barnet 105,974 85.2%

Enfield 87,750 84.9%

Luton 51,470 84.8%

Greenwich 63,656 84.6%

Redbridge 73,790 83.5%

Barking and Dagenham 42,180 83.1%

Lambeth 61,553 81.2%

Croydon 101,532 80.6%

Islington 43,768 80.5%

Haringey 57,821 80.3%

Waltham Forest 58,639 79.7%

Southwark 61,266 79.5%

Brent 76,956 79.0%

Lewisham 61,616 78.7%

Hammersmith and Fulham 38,862 78.6%

Hackney 45,227 77.1%

Newham 57,298 76.3%

Tower Hamlets 41,092 72.3%

Kensington and Chelsea 38,320 70.9%

Camden 49,611 68.9%

City of London 2,331 66.3%

Westminster 47,883 64.3%