Brisk walking could stave off early death caused by poor sleep – study

By Press Association
June 29, 2021, 11:33 pm
Running or walking regularly could lower the risk of death caused by poor sleep, a study suggests (Nick Ansell/PA)
Brisk walking for 150 minutes per week may stave off the risk of an early death caused by poor sleep, research suggests.

A lack of sleep is linked to wide range of health issues, including an increased risk of stroke, heart disease and cancer.

However, a study published online in the British Journal of Sports Medicine has found that exercising in line with World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines “eliminated most of the deleterious associations” of poor sleep with risk of death.

