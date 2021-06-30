Architect leaves £1.4 million listed castle to ‘son he never had’ gardener

A gardener who cared for his employer during his final years was reportedly left “overwhelmed” when he inherited his £1.4 million 14th century castle.

Kay Seymour-Walker, an architect and civil engineer, left the Grade-I-listed, eight-bedroomed Embleton Tower, in Northumberland, to his employee when he died in 2018.

The gardener, who does not want to be named, provided daily care and companionship to widower Mr Seymour-Walker, who frequently referred to him as “the son he never had”.

Embleton Tower, in Northumberland, is on the market for offers over £1.4 million after its owner left it to his gardener in his will. Galbraith/PA

Property consultancy Galbraith said the bequest of the property, in the village of Embleton, was “completely unexpected”.

The company is now managing the sale of the castle, which was said to be larger than the gardener’s requirements.

A spokesman for Galbraith said Mr Seymour-Walker moved to Embleton Tower following his retirement.

Embleton Tower, in Northumberland, is a Grade I listed property dating from the 14th century. Galbraith/PA

He said: “Widowed and without children, in his later years he came to rely on his gardener, who Mr Seymour frequently referred to as the son he never had, for daily care and companionship.

“On his death he bequeathed the entire property to his friend.”

Sam Gibson, of Galbraith, added: “This is a touching story of friendship and devotion going beyond the ties of family.

“My client was overwhelmed by this bequest, which was completely unexpected.

“Embleton Tower is considerably larger than his requirements, which presents a superb opportunity for a new owner to modernise and develop the property into an outstanding family home.”

The property, which is less than a mile away from the coast, features seven reception rooms, a conservatory, a library in the original turreted stone tower and is set in 3.5 acres of grounds.

Embleton Tower is for sale through Galbraith for offers over £1.4 million.