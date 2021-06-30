Branson’s Virgin Orbit launches seven satellites from 747 plane

Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit has delivered satellites from three countries into space, its second successful rocket launch from a plane.

The company’s modified 747 jet dubbed Cosmic Girl took off from California’s Mojave Desert, carrying the 70ft rocket beneath its left wing.

Once the plane was over the Pacific near the Channel Islands, the LauncherOne rocket peeled away at about 37,000ft, then fired its engine to head to space.

Camera views showed the package of seven small satellites on the end of the second stage, against the curve of the blue Earth.

The satellites are from the US Defence Department, the Royal Netherlands Air Force and Poland’s SatRevolution company, which is working to set up an Earth-observing constellation.

Virgin Orbit later declared success, saying the satellites were in the proper orbit.

Sir Richard — whose Virgin Galactic company is close to launching paying customers to the edge of space — planted a kiss on the cheek of Virgin Orbit chief executive Dan Hart, once the satellites reached orbit.

“It’s a pinch yourself moment,” Sir Richard said. “Cheers! Well done, everybody.”

In an interview later with the Associated Press, he declined to say whether he will be on Virgin Galactic’s next test flight to space — or the one after that as originally planned.

There is no greater sight in the world. Or off it. Congratulations to our three customers on a perfect start to their missions. #TubularBells pic.twitter.com/khpFEOqddX — Virgin Orbit (@VirginOrbit) June 30, 2021

The company plans three more test flights of its rocket ship this summer and autumn before taking paying passengers next year.

“All I can say is when the engineers tell me that I can go to space, I’m ready, fit and healthy to go. So we’ll see.”

Virgin Orbit sent its first batch of satellites into orbit in January. The 10 Nasa-sponsored satellites were designed and built by universities. A flight demo last year was unsuccessful.

The company said its air-launched system can put satellites into orbit on relatively short notice, compared with the more traditional way of launching rockets from the ground.

Sir Richard hopes to make satellite launches “almost routine” from Mojave Air and Space Port.

The company’s next launch is planned for this autumn, according to Mr Hart.

Sir Richard named Wednesday’s mission Tubular Bells after the music made famous in the 1973 horror film The Exorcist. It was the first album put out by Virgin Records.