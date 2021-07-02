Duchess of Cambridge serves up strawberry desserts during visit to Wimbledon cooks

The Duchess of Cambridge honed her serving skills at Wimbledon as she prepped strawberry desserts at the All England Club, after enjoying a spot of tennis inside the “iconic grounds”.

Kate, who is a patron of the All England Club (AELTC), arrived in SW19 on Friday dressed in a dark blue and white spotted skirt and a white top, and stopped to talk to members of the public.

She watched as British doubles champion Jamie Murray and his partner Bruno Soares played north American duo Nicholas Monroe and Vasek Pospisil on court 14 in the first round of the men’s doubles.

The Duchess of Cambridge (Joe Toth/AELTC Pool/PA)

The duchess was joined by Wimbledon chief executive Sally Bolton and former British tennis player Tim Henman, and was pictured laughing and smiling.

The weather on the fifth day of the championship held steady, following a damp start, and the trio was able to enjoy the sunshine on court.

A tweet posted from the official Kensington Palace account said: “With the tournament having to be cancelled last year, it’s amazing to see fans and players back inside these iconic grounds.”

Kate then visited one of the kitchens inside the grounds which has been used to prepare and distribute hot meals as part of the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wearing a brown apron and a white and blue facemask she chatted to AELTC executive chef Adam Fargin and was pictured with a mountain of the world-famous strawberries.

Kate then put her own skills to work as she helped to prepare strawberry desserts, along with other high tea items such as egg sandwiches, which will be served in the Championships.

While using a spoon to core the strawberries Kate said: “It’s interesting, I’ve always done this with a knife, but then you probably lose more of the strawberry.”

Afterwards Kate paid a visit the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Museum where she was shown displays including a special exhibition on the Centenary of Centre Court.

The Duchess of Cambridge sits with Sally Bolton OBE, AELTC chief executive and Tim Henman (Neil Hall/PA)

While there she discussed a portrait of Andy Murray by Maggi Hambling with AELTC head of heritage Adam Chadwick, and tried her hand with other interactive displays.

The museum is a tribute to the heritage of the game and the history of The Championships and open to ticket-holders for free for the first time this year.

Guests invited to the Royal Box on fifth day of the tournament include pandemic fitness champions the Bodycoach Joe Wicks, Derrick Evans, aka “Mr Motivator” and “the skipping Sikh” Rajinder Singh, all of whom have been made MBE for services to health and fitness.