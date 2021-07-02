Man, 60, dies after being stabbed in ‘unprovoked’ attack in Oxford Circus

A 60-year-old man has died after being stabbed in a “random and unprovoked assault” in broad daylight in central London.

The victim was found injured following the incident in Oxford Circus, near Regent Street, at around 8pm on Thursday and died in hospital.

A 25-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at a central London police station.

Scotland Yard said the force is looking to trace two young men with skateboards who intervened to help detain the suspect.

Detective Chief Inspector Vicky Tunstall, from the Specialist Crime Command, said: “This is being treated as a random and unprovoked assault and we are not actively looking for anybody else in connection with the incident. I would like to reassure the public that this is not believed to be linked to terrorism.

“It is clear that this area of Oxford Circus was very busy at the time of the attack. Members of the public intervened to detain the suspect and I hope to trace and speak to them, to secure their accounts and offer support. In particular, I would like to trace two young males with skateboards who led this intervention.

“I am appealing to any person who witnessed the assault, or who has mobile phone footage, to contact us. I am also appealing to the owners of any passing cars with dashcams to check whether they have recorded the incident.”

A witness to the stabbing told the PA news agency they saw members of the public grab the suspect and disarm him.

The passer-by, who asked not to be named, said members of the public “detained him and put the knife in a cylinder”.

They added: “One man grabbed him and, soon after, the police were there holding him down and he was shouting. I couldn’t hear what he was saying though.

“It was awful. I didn’t see much. Obviously it’s very busy and I only realised something bad had happened when people were shouting and very soon after the police were there.”

Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 7129/01Jul, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.