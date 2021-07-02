Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Friday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to June 28, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (June 29-July 2) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 308 (98%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, four (1%) have seen a fall and three are unchanged.

Hyndburn in Lancashire continues to have the highest rate, with 498 new cases in the seven days to June 28, the equivalent of 614.5 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 478.8 in the seven days to June 21.

Newcastle upon Tyne has the second highest rate, up from 324.9 to 574.3, with 1,739 new cases.

Tamworth in Staffordshire has the third highest rate, up from 109.5 to 554.1, with 425 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Tamworth (up from 109.5 to 554.1)

Oxford (77.4 to 431.6)

South Tyneside (168.9 to 432.5)

Gateshead (189.6 to 451.4)

Newcastle upon Tyne (324.9 to 574.3)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on July 2 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to June 28; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to June 28; rate of new cases in the seven days to June 21; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to June 21.

Hyndburn, 614.5, (498), 478.8, (388)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 574.3, (1739), 324.9, (984)

Tamworth, 554.1, (425), 109.5, (84)

Rossendale, 526.0, (376), 380.5, (272)

Blackburn with Darwen, 520.4, (779), 497.7, (745)

Manchester, 496.9, (2747), 399.2, (2207)

North Tyneside, 486.3, (1011), 292.9, (609)

Burnley, 481.3, (428), 400.4, (356)

Salford, 479.8, (1242), 352.0, (911)

County Durham, 478.8, (2538), 233.5, (1238)

Wigan, 471.3, (1549), 332.6, (1093)

Gateshead, 451.4, (912), 189.6, (383)

South Tyneside, 432.5, (653), 168.9, (255)

Oxford, 431.6, (658), 77.4, (118)

Oldham, 424.7, (1007), 259.8, (616)

North East Lincolnshire, 420.5, (671), 188.6, (301)

Sunderland, 419.9, (1166), 185.1, (514)

Rochdale, 409.2, (910), 262.6, (584)

Liverpool, 404.6, (2015), 275.9, (1374)

Warwick, 396.5, (570), 193.4, (278)

Bury, 389.0, (743), 332.5, (635)

Pendle, 384.3, (354), 337.6, (311)

Knowsley, 379.8, (573), 243.9, (368)

Leeds, 378.6, (3003), 249.8, (1981)

South Ribble, 368.3, (408), 296.1, (328)

Ribble Valley, 367.9, (224), 397.5, (242)

Trafford, 367.4, (872), 269.6, (640)

York, 360.8, (760), 170.5, (359)

Chorley, 359.5, (425), 350.2, (414)

Preston, 357.7, (512), 311.6, (446)

Sefton, 357.1, (987), 208.7, (577)

Tameside, 352.8, (799), 255.6, (579)

Lancaster, 352.0, (514), 143.8, (210)

Wakefield, 335.3, (1168), 143.0, (498)

Warrington, 328.5, (690), 210.0, (441)

Barnsley, 326.1, (805), 105.7, (261)

Darlington, 323.0, (345), 208.8, (223)

Blackpool, 322.7, (450), 296.2, (413)

Nottingham, 315.4, (1050), 164.0, (546)

Calderdale, 314.5, (665), 184.4, (390)

Gloucester, 307.4, (397), 158.8, (205)

Wirral, 301.8, (978), 171.3, (555)

Bristol, 300.4, (1392), 184.1, (853)

Brighton and Hove, 288.1, (838), 127.9, (372)

St. Helens, 287.4, (519), 178.9, (323)

Carlisle, 287.1, (312), 123.3, (134)

Bolton, 286.6, (824), 250.0, (719)

Solihull, 284.7, (616), 124.8, (270)

Wyre, 281.9, (316), 186.5, (209)

Fylde, 281.0, (227), 137.4, (111)

Tewkesbury, 278.9, (265), 186.3, (177)

Stockport, 278.1, (816), 210.3, (617)

Cambridge, 273.2, (341), 131.4, (164)

Northumberland, 270.8, (873), 139.3, (449)

Redcar and Cleveland, 269.8, (370), 75.8, (104)

Hartlepool, 266.9, (250), 76.9, (72)

Cheltenham, 265.7, (309), 198.6, (231)

Exeter, 263.3, (346), 125.6, (165)

Rushcliffe, 259.3, (309), 172.8, (206)

Cheshire West and Chester, 250.7, (860), 185.1, (635)

West Lancashire, 246.7, (282), 126.0, (144)

North Warwickshire, 240.6, (157), 75.1, (49)

Birmingham, 239.4, (2733), 144.1, (1645)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 237.7, (440), 151.2, (280)

Reading, 236.1, (382), 133.5, (216)

Gedling, 232.4, (274), 100.9, (119)

Lambeth, 232.2, (757), 152.7, (498)

Bradford, 230.8, (1246), 161.9, (874)

Islington, 228.1, (553), 125.0, (303)

Epsom and Ewell, 223.3, (180), 121.5, (98)

Southwark, 223.0, (711), 128.9, (411)

Craven, 222.3, (127), 133.0, (76)

Wandsworth, 221.7, (731), 134.4, (443)

Richmondshire, 221.5, (119), 152.6, (82)

Canterbury, 220.1, (364), 71.9, (119)

Kensington and Chelsea, 217.1, (339), 96.7, (151)

Middlesbrough, 213.5, (301), 80.2, (113)

Halton, 211.0, (273), 153.0, (198)

High Peak, 202.9, (188), 102.5, (95)

Kirklees, 202.8, (892), 127.1, (559)

Harrogate, 202.1, (325), 103.8, (167)

Stoke-on-Trent, 200.1, (513), 116.6, (299)

Hackney and City of London, 199.1, (579), 109.3, (318)

Oadby and Wigston, 198.2, (113), 105.2, (60)

South Gloucestershire, 196.4, (560), 109.8, (313)

Camden, 194.1, (524), 113.3, (306)

Tower Hamlets, 193.4, (628), 135.8, (441)

Stockton-on-Tees, 193.1, (381), 74.5, (147)

Sheffield, 192.4, (1125), 85.5, (500)

Scarborough, 188.5, (205), 34.9, (38)

East Hertfordshire, 187.6, (281), 110.2, (165)

Brentwood, 187.0, (144), 57.1, (44)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 186.2, (736), 119.6, (473)

Coventry, 184.9, (687), 96.6, (359)

Cheshire East, 184.6, (709), 150.7, (579)

Selby, 184.3, (167), 163.3, (148)

Doncaster, 183.7, (573), 92.0, (287)

Lichfield, 183.3, (192), 58.2, (61)

Telford and Wrekin, 182.9, (329), 97.3, (175)

Barrow-in-Furness, 182.0, (122), 156.6, (105)

North Hertfordshire, 181.9, (243), 80.9, (108)

Broxtowe, 178.0, (203), 104.4, (119)

Westminster, 177.6, (464), 105.2, (275)

South Lakeland, 177.0, (186), 112.3, (118)

Haringey, 176.4, (474), 72.6, (195)

Mole Valley, 175.4, (153), 105.5, (92)

Boston, 175.3, (123), 85.5, (60)

Dacorum, 173.2, (268), 58.2, (90)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 173.1, (990), 151.8, (868)

Charnwood, 172.7, (321), 91.5, (170)

Hastings, 171.6, (159), 41.0, (38)

Wycombe, 170.1, (297), 79.6, (139)

Ealing, 169.7, (580), 84.0, (287)

Lewisham, 166.1, (508), 81.4, (249)

East Staffordshire, 165.3, (198), 52.6, (63)

Portsmouth, 165.2, (355), 118.7, (255)

Derby, 164.4, (423), 72.3, (186)

Richmond upon Thames, 163.6, (324), 105.5, (209)

Rugby, 161.6, (176), 90.0, (98)

Eden, 161.5, (86), 112.7, (60)

Waltham Forest, 160.7, (445), 92.8, (257)

Stratford-on-Avon, 160.6, (209), 67.6, (88)

Southampton, 159.6, (403), 117.6, (297)

Erewash, 159.5, (184), 60.7, (70)

Sandwell, 159.2, (523), 84.0, (276)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 158.5, (156), 75.2, (74)

Luton, 156.8, (334), 97.2, (207)

Leicester, 155.3, (550), 122.0, (432)

Elmbridge, 155.0, (212), 52.6, (72)

Bath and North East Somerset, 154.7, (299), 120.0, (232)

Colchester, 153.1, (298), 94.5, (184)

Rutland, 152.8, (61), 65.1, (26)

Adur, 152.4, (98), 76.2, (49)

Blaby, 151.7, (154), 133.0, (135)

North Somerset, 151.1, (325), 86.5, (186)

Stafford, 150.1, (206), 45.2, (62)

Uttlesford, 149.0, (136), 37.2, (34)

St Albans, 148.9, (221), 94.3, (140)

Central Bedfordshire, 147.9, (427), 54.0, (156)

South Derbyshire, 147.3, (158), 48.5, (52)

Sutton, 146.4, (302), 65.9, (136)

Barnet, 145.3, (575), 80.3, (318)

Hambleton, 145.2, (133), 42.6, (39)

Greenwich, 144.8, (417), 73.6, (212)

Wolverhampton, 144.3, (380), 66.4, (175)

Harborough, 143.9, (135), 166.3, (156)

Bromsgrove, 143.2, (143), 90.1, (90)

South Oxfordshire, 142.9, (203), 70.4, (100)

Crawley, 142.3, (160), 80.1, (90)

Chesterfield, 142.0, (149), 62.0, (65)

Dudley, 141.2, (454), 60.9, (196)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 140.6, (182), 101.2, (131)

Milton Keynes, 140.3, (378), 70.9, (191)

Chiltern, 139.7, (134), 70.9, (68)

Maidstone, 139.7, (240), 90.2, (155)

Welwyn Hatfield, 138.2, (170), 106.5, (131)

Melton, 136.7, (70), 78.1, (40)

Mid Sussex, 135.7, (205), 70.9, (107)

Rotherham, 135.6, (360), 68.6, (182)

North West Leicestershire, 135.1, (140), 65.6, (68)

Stroud, 135.0, (162), 75.9, (91)

Hertsmere, 134.4, (141), 72.4, (76)

Aylesbury Vale, 134.4, (268), 61.2, (122)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 134.1, (203), 67.4, (102)

Bedford, 133.9, (232), 94.6, (164)

Worcester, 133.4, (135), 41.5, (42)

Guildford, 132.9, (198), 59.7, (89)

Gravesham, 131.9, (141), 49.6, (53)

Bracknell Forest, 131.4, (161), 84.0, (103)

Lincoln, 130.9, (130), 79.6, (79)

Merton, 130.7, (270), 93.9, (194)

Newham, 129.4, (457), 77.6, (274)

Shropshire, 129.4, (418), 49.5, (160)

Harlow, 128.6, (112), 58.6, (51)

Cherwell, 128.2, (193), 58.5, (88)

Redbridge, 128.1, (391), 76.0, (232)

Wokingham, 127.4, (218), 83.6, (143)

Cotswold, 126.9, (114), 81.2, (73)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 126.3, (431), 51.6, (176)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 126.3, (164), 98.6, (128)

Ashfield, 125.9, (161), 67.2, (86)

North East Derbyshire, 125.2, (127), 62.1, (63)

Wiltshire, 124.2, (621), 60.6, (303)

Kingston upon Thames, 123.4, (219), 75.5, (134)

Three Rivers, 123.2, (115), 81.4, (76)

Copeland, 123.2, (84), 79.2, (54)

Bolsover, 122.9, (99), 65.8, (53)

Hillingdon, 122.9, (377), 76.3, (234)

Hounslow, 122.6, (333), 83.6, (227)

Sevenoaks, 121.7, (147), 48.0, (58)

Malvern Hills, 120.7, (95), 58.5, (46)

Broxbourne, 120.3, (117), 75.0, (73)

Stevenage, 119.5, (105), 43.3, (38)

Chelmsford, 119.4, (213), 45.4, (81)

Eastleigh, 119.0, (159), 55.4, (74)

Tonbridge and Malling, 118.8, (157), 54.5, (72)

Basingstoke and Deane, 118.4, (209), 54.9, (97)

Torbay, 118.2, (161), 34.5, (47)

Ryedale, 117.4, (65), 41.5, (23)

Epping Forest, 116.9, (154), 48.6, (64)

Croydon, 116.1, (449), 78.6, (304)

Bassetlaw, 115.8, (136), 63.0, (74)

Reigate and Banstead, 115.6, (172), 58.5, (87)

Allerdale, 115.6, (113), 66.5, (65)

Harrow, 115.5, (290), 64.1, (161)

Test Valley, 114.9, (145), 75.3, (95)

South Cambridgeshire, 113.1, (180), 55.9, (89)

Walsall, 113.1, (323), 52.5, (150)

Tunbridge Wells, 112.9, (134), 53.1, (63)

South Bucks, 112.8, (79), 68.5, (48)

Waverley, 110.8, (140), 60.2, (76)

Daventry, 110.5, (95), 34.9, (30)

Rushmoor, 109.9, (104), 64.5, (61)

Dartford, 109.2, (123), 62.2, (70)

Derbyshire Dales, 109.2, (79), 49.8, (36)

Spelthorne, 108.2, (108), 64.1, (64)

Chichester, 108.1, (131), 66.9, (81)

Amber Valley, 106.9, (137), 70.2, (90)

Brent, 106.7, (352), 82.5, (272)

Winchester, 106.5, (133), 49.7, (62)

Basildon, 106.3, (199), 25.6, (48)

Newark and Sherwood, 106.2, (130), 53.1, (65)

Bexley, 105.9, (263), 60.8, (151)

Horsham, 105.7, (152), 44.5, (64)

Havering, 105.6, (274), 56.6, (147)

East Devon, 104.6, (153), 40.3, (59)

Plymouth, 103.0, (270), 76.7, (201)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 101.6, (115), 66.3, (75)

Slough, 101.6, (152), 77.6, (116)

Watford, 100.4, (97), 77.7, (75)

Barking and Dagenham, 100.0, (213), 50.3, (107)

Tandridge, 99.9, (88), 27.2, (24)

East Lindsey, 98.8, (140), 36.7, (52)

South Staffordshire, 98.7, (111), 62.3, (70)

Rochford, 98.4, (86), 41.2, (36)

Hart, 97.9, (95), 61.8, (60)

Sedgemoor, 97.4, (120), 74.7, (92)

Runnymede, 97.3, (87), 69.3, (62)

Cannock Chase, 96.3, (97), 45.7, (46)

Mid Devon, 96.0, (79), 96.0, (79)

Torridge, 95.2, (65), 105.5, (72)

East Northamptonshire, 95.2, (90), 59.2, (56)

Havant, 95.1, (120), 37.2, (47)

Lewes, 94.9, (98), 52.3, (54)

West Lindsey, 93.0, (89), 37.6, (36)

Bromley, 92.7, (308), 65.0, (216)

Woking, 92.3, (93), 53.6, (54)

Fareham, 91.2, (106), 54.2, (63)

South Northamptonshire, 91.0, (86), 62.4, (59)

Hull, 90.8, (236), 35.8, (93)

Wellingborough, 90.3, (72), 32.6, (26)

Enfield, 90.2, (301), 50.9, (170)

Southend-on-Sea, 90.1, (165), 41.5, (76)

Peterborough, 88.5, (179), 42.5, (86)

North Kesteven, 88.1, (103), 33.4, (39)

Mansfield, 87.8, (96), 37.5, (41)

Braintree, 87.8, (134), 41.9, (64)

Wychavon, 84.2, (109), 34.0, (44)

Surrey Heath, 84.0, (75), 52.6, (47)

Arun, 84.0, (135), 46.7, (75)

South Hams, 83.9, (73), 28.7, (25)

New Forest, 83.8, (151), 38.3, (69)

Vale of White Horse, 83.8, (114), 45.6, (62)

Medway, 83.3, (232), 47.0, (131)

Worthing, 83.2, (92), 57.9, (64)

Maldon, 83.2, (54), 32.3, (21)

North Lincolnshire, 82.4, (142), 38.3, (66)

Somerset West and Taunton, 81.9, (127), 58.7, (91)

Wealden, 81.7, (132), 31.6, (51)

Wyre Forest, 80.0, (81), 42.5, (43)

Norwich, 79.7, (112), 34.9, (49)

West Berkshire, 78.9, (125), 62.5, (99)

Swindon, 78.8, (175), 59.0, (131)

Dorset, 78.7, (298), 57.3, (217)

East Hampshire, 78.5, (96), 36.0, (44)

Teignbridge, 78.3, (105), 32.1, (43)

Redditch, 77.4, (66), 38.7, (33)

West Oxfordshire, 76.8, (85), 62.4, (69)

Gosport, 76.6, (65), 28.3, (24)

Rother, 74.9, (72), 25.0, (24)

Dover, 71.1, (84), 27.9, (33)

Huntingdonshire, 66.9, (119), 35.4, (63)

South Kesteven, 66.7, (95), 40.0, (57)

Forest of Dean, 65.7, (57), 54.2, (47)

Northampton, 65.0, (146), 36.5, (82)

North Devon, 64.9, (63), 37.1, (36)

Babergh, 63.0, (58), 29.3, (27)

South Holland, 62.1, (59), 34.7, (33)

Castle Point, 62.0, (56), 28.8, (26)

Corby, 60.9, (44), 30.5, (22)

Mendip, 59.7, (69), 40.7, (47)

Thurrock, 59.7, (104), 39.0, (68)

Ashford, 58.4, (76), 45.4, (59)

South Somerset, 58.2, (98), 21.4, (36)

Swale, 56.6, (85), 21.3, (32)

Tendring, 55.9, (82), 20.5, (30)

Herefordshire, 54.5, (105), 38.9, (75)

Folkestone and Hythe, 53.1, (60), 23.9, (27)

West Suffolk, 53.1, (95), 23.5, (42)

Mid Suffolk, 51.0, (53), 17.3, (18)

Kettering, 48.1, (49), 17.7, (18)

East Cambridgeshire, 47.9, (43), 26.7, (24)

Eastbourne, 47.2, (49), 30.8, (32)

South Norfolk, 42.6, (60), 24.1, (34)

Fenland, 42.2, (43), 45.2, (46)

Thanet, 40.9, (58), 26.1, (37)

West Devon, 37.6, (21), 19.7, (11)

Breckland, 29.3, (41), 15.0, (21)

Great Yarmouth, 29.2, (29), 10.1, (10)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 29.1, (44), 20.5, (31)

Broadland, 29.1, (38), 13.0, (17)

East Suffolk, 28.5, (71), 12.4, (31)

Isle of Wight, 23.3, (33), 12.7, (18)

Ipswich, 21.9, (30), 21.9, (30)

North Norfolk, 18.1, (19), 18.1, (19)