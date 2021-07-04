British Transport Police launch investigation into anti-Semitic behaviour

British Transport Police have launched an investigation into an act of anti-Semitism on the London Underground after a group of males were filmed chanting at a Jewish man.

Footage posted on social media showed the group going down an escalator at a tube station in London before turning around and appearing to abuse people behind them.

In the video, a man can be heard chanting “F****** hate you Jew”, while another says “We’ve got a Jew behind us” and another says “there’s about nine Jews” before the words “F****** hate you Jew” are chanted again.

Some of the males filmed were wearing England shirts while others wore the flag of St George draped around their shoulders.

A spokeswoman for British Transport Police said the force was made aware of the footage by the Metropolitan Police on Sunday and it was not clear when it was taken.

In a statement posted on Twitter and sent to PA, BTP said: “We’re aware of a video posted online of a group displaying anti-Semitic behaviour on a London Underground escalator. We take such incidents extremely seriously and are investigating.

“We believe everyone has the right to travel on the rail and underground without fear or intimidation.

“If anybody has any information contact us on 0800 405040 or text 61016 quoting ref 90 of 4 July 2021.”

No arrests have been made.

Separately, the Met has launched an investigation into an incident which saw a man subject to a “torrent of anti-Semitic abuse” on a bus in central London.

The incident took place at around 11.40pm on July 3.

In a statement published on Sunday, the force said: “A man was reported to have made anti-Semitic comments and threats towards another passenger on a route 113 bus near Oxford Circus.

“Officers are aware of a video posted on social media following the incident and will be meeting the victim to gather further information about this incident.

“Enquiries are ongoing. There has been no arrests at this time.”

Any witnesses are being urged to contact the Met on 101 and quote 8333/3July.

Reports have stated the incident on the bus is linked to the incident on the London Underground, however, British Transport Police and the Met have not confirmed this.