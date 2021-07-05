What the papers say – July 5

The front pages are led by an expected Downing St press conference on Monday where Prime Minister Boris Johnson will update the country on official plans for the final easing of lockdown measures.

The Times, Daily Mail and The Independent report Mr Johnson will lift remaining lockdown on July 19 as he warns Britons must “learn to live” with Covid-19.

The Daily Telegraph and Daily Mirror say people will be encouraged to use their “judgement” over face coverings once restrictions are removed.

Meanwhile, The Guardian leads with backlash from the scientific community over the expected ‘freedom day’ easing.

Elsewhere, the Daily Express and Metro report the Queen has awarded the George Cross, Britain’s highest civilian medal, to the entire NHS.

The Sun carries an interview with former England footballer Stuart Pearce, who tells the paper he believes the current Three Lions squad is better than his Euro 1996 team, which lost to eventual-winners Germany in the semi-finals.

The Daily Star also leads with the football, urging aliens not to interfere in England’s preparations after a UFO was reportedly spotted hovering over the country.

And the Financial Times says ride-share app Didi has been forced off app stores in China by the country’s cyber security regulator.