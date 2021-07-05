Murder suspect to stand trial next year accused of stab deaths of mother and son

A man will stand trial next year charged with the murder of a mother and her young son, who were found stabbed to death.

Daniel Boulton, 29, is alleged to have killed his ex-partner Bethany Vincent and her nine-year-old son Darren Henson, on May 31.

Ms Vincent, 26, and her son suffered fatal stab wounds during an incident in High Holme Road, Louth, Lincolnshire, at about 8.29pm.

Floral tributes and teddy bears were left at the scene in High Holme Road (Joe Giddens/PA)

Boulton has also been charged with wounding with intent to resist arrest, after an incident on June 1 in which an off-duty police officer was stabbed in the Hubbard’s Hills area of the town.

He also faces a charge of burglary in which it is alleged, between May 30 and June 2, having entered a bungalow in the Hubbard’s Hills area, he stole clothing, food and drink.

On Monday the defendant spoke only to confirm his name during a short hearing at Lincoln Crown Court.

Boulton, wearing a grey sweatshirt and appearing via videolink, was not required to enter any pleas but a trial date was set for January 10 next year.

On June 1, an air ambulance and a number of police vehicles could be seen in the Hubbard’s Hill area, where the officer was injured.

Police at the scene in High Holme Road, Louth (Joe Giddens/PA)

The suspect was arrested shortly after the second stabbing incident at a farm near Louth.

Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Cox, head of crime at Lincolnshire Police, previously described the case as “one of the most tragic and upsetting investigations” he had dealt with.

Nobody else was injured at the property in High Holme Road, but another young child was found there, police previously said.

Remanding Boulton back into custody, Judge John Pini QC said: “I’m adjourning your case for trial.

“In the meantime, you will stay where you are.”

Boulton, of Alexandra Road, Skegness, will next appear at the same court on September 27, where he is expected to enter pleas to the charges he faces.