Invite to Euro 2020 final at Wembley on offer in London vaccine drive

London Mayor Sadiq Khan is offering an invite to the Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium for any Londoner who receives or makes an appointment to receive their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine by Thursday.

One Londoner and their guest will be invited by the mayor to attend Sunday’s final in person – the first major international football final to take place at Wembley in 25 years.

Mr Khan is also giving away 50 pairs of tickets to the Trafalgar Square Fan Zone to those who are due to get their first vaccination.

From Wednesday, Londoners can enter an online draw for the tickets by providing proof that they attended a walk-in vaccination appointment this week for their first jab, or that they have booked an appointment to get their first dose.

England fans celebrate during the Euro 2020 round of 16 match at Wembley Stadium (Nick Potts/PA)

Entrants who post on social media about having or booking the vaccine will be entered into the draw twice, with full details of the draw to be available on Mr Khan’s social media on Wednesday morning.

Mr Khan called the ticket drive a “golden opportunity”.

He said: “It’s really important we continue to boost the number of young people coming forward to be vaccinated.

“To help encourage more people to book their life-saving jabs, we are offering Londoners a golden opportunity to watch the Euro 2020 final in the iconic Trafalgar Square Fan Zone – with one lucky Londoner and a guest invited to see the game at the home of English football, Wembley Stadium. It could be an amazing day for our nation.

“We are already seeing the big difference that the vaccine is making in our fight against the virus, but the next two weeks are absolutely crucial in ensuring restrictions are lifted. I urge all Londoners to get both doses of the vaccine as soon as possible.

“As a global city we are leading the way in the rollout of the vaccine, and we will continue to do all we can to improve access; from providing access to vaccine centres at convenient times for Londoners’ busy lives, as well as opening walk-in centres, for Londoners regardless of immigration status and GP registration.”