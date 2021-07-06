Anne descends into super sewer below London

The Princess Royal has travelled deep below London into the tunnels of a new “super sewer”.

Anne – in a turquoise hard hat, orange and turquoise fluorescent jacket, gloves and sturdy boots – was pictured exploring the Thames Tideway Tunnel, which is still under construction, under the River Thames.

The 25km sewer, which stretches across 24 construction sites from Acton in the west to Beckton in the east, is in its final phase, with 5km of the main tunnel to go and completion due in 2025.

Today The Princess Royal travelled deep below London to see the Thames Tideway Tunnel – the city’s new sewer system. When complete, the Tunnel will help to prevent millions of tonnes of waste from polluting the Thames. HRH fixed in the last bolt at Chelsea Embankment 🔩 pic.twitter.com/diKz5hBZRg — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 6, 2021

Anne was given the task of fixing in the final bolt into the last penstock to be fitted at the site in Chelsea Embankment.

The tunnel will prevent the tens of millions of tonnes of pollution that currently floods into the Thames every year.

London relies on a 150-year-old sewer system built for a population less than half its current size.

Today, @TidewayLondon welcomed HRH The Princess Royal to our site at Chelsea Embankment to learn how the project has been progressing during the Covid-19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/e3Fe2YDh0O — Tideway (@TidewayLondon) July 6, 2021

As a result, millions of tonnes of raw sewage spills, untreated, into the river.

Andy Mitchell, the project’s chief executive, said: “This site is a vital component to the giant puzzle we are building, connecting 24 sites across the city, under the river, to help prevent the millions of tonnes of sewage that currently pollute the Thames

“We have much work ahead of us to get this vital project over the line but with our progress to date, we are well on our way.”