Police charge 63-year-old man with 1993 double murder

A 63-year-old man has been charged with murdering two pensioners who died in 1993.

Ann Castle, 74, and her brother William Bryan, 71, were found dead in their flat in Bethnal Green, east London after an apparent botched burglary.

A post-mortem examination at the time gave Mrs Castle’s cause of death as ischaemic heart disease and said that Mr Bryan died from asphyxia and ischaemic heart disease.

Danville Neil, 63, of Sandrock Road, Lewisham, south east London appeared in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday accused of murdering the siblings and burglary.

The Metropolitan Police said that he was arrested in October last year after existing evidence was submitted for re-examination, and charged on Tuesday.

He will appear at the Old Bailey on Friday.