In Pictures: Nail-biting finish leaves England fans jubilant

July 7, 2021, 4:30 pmUpdated: July 7, 2021, 11:04 pm
England football fans endured a tense spell of extra time before captain Harry Kane scored to take the Three Lions into the Euro 2020 final.
The majority of the 60,000 fans inside the stadium roared as players embraced at the end of a gruelling match, while around the country fan zones and front rooms were overwhelmed with cheering, and relieved, supporters as the home team came from behind for a 2-1 victory.
Earlier, the 1-1 full-time score line left many fans on the edge of their seats
Fans across the country had got into the party spirit, flying their flags in support of Gareth Southgate’s team.
It was the first time the men’s team has made it to the semi-final of a European Championship since the penalty shootout defeat to Germany at Euro 96.
The crowd at Wembley is the largest since coronavirus restrictions were introduced last spring, with some well-known faces in the crowd, including the Duke of Cambridge and Prime Minister Boris Johnson.