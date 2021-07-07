In their words: Jubilation as England through to home Euro 2020 final

Fans across England erupted in jubilation when Harry Kane’s extra-time goal sealed a momentous 2-1 victory over Denmark in their Euro 2020 semi-final clash at Wembley.

Three Lions supporters endured a rollercoaster of emotion as Mikkel Damsgaard put Denmark in front, only for captain Simon Kjaer to concede an own goal shortly after.

Kane’s late winner then not only put England on the verge of securing their first major silverware since 1966, but also turned fans’ belief into confidence.

Addi Hassan, 21, from north London, described England’s win over Denmark as “world class”.

England’s Harry Kane slots home the match-winning goal (Mike Egerton/PA)

He said: “It was absolutely incredible, absolutely world class, it’s coming home, it’s coming home, it’s coming home.”

When asked if he thought England could beat Italy in the final, he said: “100%, I’m confident, with the home advantage we’re bringing it home and Italy are going to lose.”

England fans Scarlet Devereux and Lucy Millard, both 18, were elated as they came out of Wembley Stadium.

Ms Devereux said: “It was a brilliant game, the atmosphere was absolutely amazing.

Ms Millard added: “It’s the first time in so many years we’ve been in the semi-finals so it’s absolutely amazing. It’s coming home.”

John Samonas, 47, who watched the game from the stands with his son Lucas, 13, said the atmosphere in the stadium was “surreal”.

A sea of joyous England fans leave Wembley Stadium (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Mr Samonas, a ship broker from London, said: “It was great, I can’t believe it – it was surreal.

“It was amazing, it was exhausting, it was emotionally draining, (I) just let everything out.”

Police officers watched on as jubilant supporters poured out of the fan zone in Trafalgar Square following England’s victory.

Cars drove past beeping in support as fans walked in the roads, singing and embracing each other.

One fan, Amy Reeves, 27, from Maidenhead, in Berkshire, said: “People look happy and one thing this country needs is happiness.”

Some supporters in Leicester Square, central London, climbed on top of a double-decker bus as they celebrated the Euros win.

The bus, a number 9 to Aldwych, was forced to a stop as dozens of supporters boarded the bus and then clambered on top.

Several sat down on the roof, although one also stood holding a St George’s flag aloft.

At one point, around 30 officers moved in to break up crowds in Leicester Square and remove fans who had climbed on top of the bus.

Fans responded by booing and throwing beer cans at the police, and many ran away shouting “feds”.

Supporters leaving BOXPARK in Croydon said they felt “absolutely phenomenal” with one describing the win as “the greatest moment of my life”.

Danny McCollum, 24, said: “”How am I feeling? Absolutely phenomenal.

“The game was brilliant, unfortunately we couldn’t score a second goal within two halves but you know what, at the end of the day, brilliant. It’s England.”

Fans let off flares as they celebrate in Piccadilly Circus, central London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

John Engall, 65, from Bedington, who was 10 when England won the 1966 World Cup final, said he felt “absolutely fantastic”.

“I remember ’66 but I’m much more ecstatic now than when I was 10.

“It was a brilliant game, it could have gone either way but well, it seems to have gone our way.”

England will meet Italy in the final on Sunday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Fans at Trafalgar Square waved England flags and merged together in a huge crowd after the final whistle.

Oliver Ways, 28, from Mitcham, south London, said: “This time it’s coming home, the momentum is with us, I don’t care what anyone says.

“I’m so drunk but I don’t care – the game was just how we wanted it.

“I can’t believe I’m saying this but England are in a final!”