Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Thursday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to July 4, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (July 5-8) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 304 (97%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates and 11 (3%) have seen a fall.

South Tyneside continues to have the highest rate, with 1,410 new cases in the seven days to July 4, the equivalent of 933.9 per 100,000 people.

This is up sharply from 377.5 in the seven days to June 27.

Tamworth in Staffordshire has the second highest rate, up from 445.9 to 833.2, with 639 new cases.

North East Lincolnshire has the third highest rate, up from 367.9 to 767.7, with 1,225 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

South Tyneside (up from 377.5 to 933.9)

North East Lincolnshire (367.9 to 767.7)

Tamworth (445.9 to 833.2)

Sunderland (362.6 to 746.5)

Gateshead (392.0 to 745.8)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on July 8 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 4; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 4; rate of new cases in the seven days to June 27; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to June 27.

South Tyneside, 933.9, (1410), 377.5, (570)

Tamworth, 833.2, (639), 445.9, (342)

North East Lincolnshire, 767.7, (1225), 367.9, (587)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 755.9, (2289), 521.8, (1580)

Sunderland, 746.5, (2073), 362.6, (1007)

Gateshead, 745.8, (1507), 392.0, (792)

North Tyneside, 653.2, (1358), 468.0, (973)

Rossendale, 649.1, (464), 485.4, (347)

County Durham, 648.0, (3435), 429.0, (2274)

Oxford, 597.5, (911), 343.0, (523)

Oldham, 595.5, (1412), 366.9, (870)

Hyndburn, 584.9, (474), 608.3, (493)

Hartlepool, 570.1, (534), 234.9, (220)

Barnsley, 547.7, (1352), 283.1, (699)

Manchester, 543.2, (3003), 476.8, (2636)

Wigan, 538.2, (1769), 443.0, (1456)

Burnley, 535.3, (476), 474.6, (422)

Rochdale, 530.5, (1180), 353.8, (787)

Liverpool, 524.1, (2610), 382.1, (1903)

Darlington, 513.1, (548), 290.3, (310)

Salford, 495.3, (1282), 479.1, (1240)

Trafford, 487.9, (1158), 345.1, (819)

Leeds, 483.9, (3838), 354.0, (2808)

Wirral, 474.7, (1538), 259.9, (842)

Wakefield, 472.0, (1644), 297.4, (1036)

Bristol, 471.5, (2185), 267.4, (1239)

Sefton, 469.2, (1297), 324.2, (896)

Redcar and Cleveland, 468.8, (643), 212.2, (291)

Lancaster, 468.4, (684), 305.4, (446)

Knowsley, 465.3, (702), 369.2, (557)

Tameside, 453.4, (1027), 324.5, (735)

St Helens, 453.0, (818), 244.2, (441)

Middlesbrough, 451.8, (637), 170.9, (241)

Warwick, 435.5, (626), 370.1, (532)

Brighton and Hove, 434.9, (1265), 237.6, (691)

Solihull, 428.4, (927), 246.3, (533)

West Lancashire, 425.2, (486), 222.2, (254)

Stockton-on-Tees, 424.6, (838), 155.1, (306)

North Warwickshire, 419.8, (274), 200.7, (131)

Ribble Valley, 418.8, (255), 381.0, (232)

Blackburn with Darwen, 410.2, (614), 505.7, (757)

Nottingham, 409.4, (1363), 281.2, (936)

Northumberland, 409.4, (1320), 242.8, (783)

York, 409.3, (862), 328.6, (692)

Chorley, 408.6, (483), 327.4, (387)

High Peak, 406.8, (377), 156.5, (145)

Rushcliffe, 400.2, (477), 237.4, (283)

Blackpool, 400.2, (558), 306.2, (427)

Bury, 396.9, (758), 367.6, (702)

Carlisle, 391.1, (425), 273.3, (297)

Gedling, 377.5, (445), 176.4, (208)

Stockport, 370.5, (1087), 255.6, (750)

Pendle, 364.8, (336), 385.4, (355)

Cambridge, 363.8, (454), 249.2, (311)

Warrington, 363.3, (763), 290.0, (609)

Doncaster, 359.1, (1120), 152.6, (476)

Fylde, 352.8, (285), 234.0, (189)

Harrogate, 350.7, (564), 177.2, (285)

Wyre, 350.6, (393), 256.9, (288)

Gloucester, 345.4, (446), 277.2, (358)

Epsom and Ewell, 338.6, (273), 209.6, (169)

Preston, 336.7, (482), 351.4, (503)

Calderdale, 333.4, (705), 282.3, (597)

Hastings, 332.4, (308), 126.3, (117)

Charnwood, 329.8, (613), 139.4, (259)

Lambeth, 327.3, (1067), 223.0, (727)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 325.7, (603), 223.6, (414)

Stoke-on-Trent, 324.5, (832), 181.0, (464)

South Ribble, 324.0, (359), 366.5, (406)

Halton, 323.8, (419), 186.2, (241)

Wandsworth, 323.3, (1066), 202.3, (667)

Broxtowe, 321.0, (366), 159.6, (182)

Birmingham, 317.4, (3624), 219.4, (2505)

Lichfield, 316.0, (331), 147.0, (154)

Bolton, 310.2, (892), 278.9, (802)

North West Leicestershire, 308.8, (320), 118.7, (123)

Bradford, 305.7, (1650), 214.7, (1159)

Selby, 304.6, (276), 167.7, (152)

South Gloucestershire, 301.0, (858), 174.0, (496)

East Staffordshire, 296.4, (355), 118.6, (142)

Southwark, 296.1, (944), 202.0, (644)

Brentwood, 294.7, (227), 158.4, (122)

Cheshire West and Chester, 294.4, (1010), 242.8, (833)

Islington, 294.1, (713), 207.5, (503)

St Albans, 293.7, (436), 143.5, (213)

Sheffield, 291.5, (1705), 171.2, (1001)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 289.5, (285), 134.1, (132)

Worcester, 286.5, (290), 110.6, (112)

Tower Hamlets, 286.1, (929), 182.0, (591)

Richmondshire, 282.9, (152), 204.7, (110)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 282.6, (367), 99.3, (129)

Dacorum, 282.4, (437), 149.3, (231)

Coventry, 278.3, (1034), 170.4, (633)

Lincoln, 277.9, (276), 123.9, (123)

Kensington and Chelsea, 277.3, (433), 190.9, (298)

Sandwell, 274.0, (900), 150.7, (495)

Erewash, 273.9, (316), 125.7, (145)

North Somerset, 272.5, (586), 140.4, (302)

Kirklees, 271.7, (1195), 184.2, (810)

Harlow, 271.1, (236), 103.4, (90)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 270.4, (350), 129.0, (167)

Exeter, 269.4, (354), 239.7, (315)

Hackney and City of London, 267.8, (779), 184.6, (537)

Stratford-on-Avon, 267.5, (348), 133.0, (173)

Epping Forest, 266.5, (351), 96.4, (127)

Telford and Wrekin, 266.3, (479), 162.4, (292)

Bath and North East Somerset, 263.9, (510), 148.0, (286)

Tewkesbury, 263.1, (250), 273.6, (260)

Central Bedfordshire, 262.6, (758), 122.6, (354)

Southampton, 261.8, (661), 143.4, (362)

Craven, 260.8, (149), 192.5, (110)

Barrow-in-Furness, 256.5, (172), 184.9, (124)

Lewisham, 256.3, (784), 142.6, (436)

Rugby, 253.4, (276), 154.2, (168)

Cheshire East, 253.0, (972), 165.0, (634)

Chelmsford, 250.6, (447), 94.7, (169)

South Lakeland, 250.3, (263), 157.0, (165)

Cheltenham, 250.2, (291), 267.4, (311)

Milton Keynes, 247.2, (666), 111.3, (300)

Chiltern, 246.0, (236), 110.5, (106)

Mid Sussex, 245.7, (371), 125.8, (190)

Hambleton, 245.6, (225), 122.3, (112)

Torbay, 244.4, (333), 104.2, (142)

Canterbury, 244.3, (404), 183.8, (304)

Reading, 242.9, (393), 213.9, (346)

Aylesbury Vale, 242.2, (483), 113.8, (227)

Adur, 241.1, (155), 129.1, (83)

Stafford, 238.9, (328), 131.8, (181)

Daventry, 237.3, (204), 79.1, (68)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 236.8, (936), 157.1, (621)

Wycombe, 235.9, (412), 149.4, (261)

Eastleigh, 235.8, (315), 100.3, (134)

Colchester, 235.2, (458), 141.2, (275)

East Hertfordshire, 234.4, (351), 174.3, (261)

Camden, 233.7, (631), 180.4, (487)

Wellingborough, 233.4, (186), 62.7, (50)

Bromsgrove, 233.3, (233), 145.2, (145)

Rotherham, 231.7, (615), 121.3, (322)

Uttlesford, 230.1, (210), 123.8, (113)

Haringey, 229.3, (616), 149.3, (401)

South Northamptonshire, 228.6, (216), 83.6, (79)

Eden, 227.2, (121), 140.8, (75)

Wolverhampton, 225.5, (594), 119.6, (315)

Luton, 225.3, (480), 150.7, (321)

Westminster, 224.6, (587), 162.3, (424)

South Bucks, 222.7, (156), 92.8, (65)

South Derbyshire, 221.0, (237), 131.5, (141)

South Oxfordshire, 220.3, (313), 123.9, (176)

Derby, 217.6, (560), 143.4, (369)

Watford, 215.4, (208), 90.1, (87)

North Lincolnshire, 214.8, (370), 70.8, (122)

Ealing, 214.7, (734), 150.4, (514)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 214.3, (731), 105.5, (360)

Sutton, 213.7, (441), 128.4, (265)

Bassetlaw, 213.7, (251), 108.1, (127)

Blaby, 212.8, (216), 146.8, (149)

Maidstone, 212.4, (365), 127.5, (219)

Newark and Sherwood, 212.4, (260), 96.4, (118)

Oadby and Wigston, 212.2, (121), 187.7, (107)

Waltham Forest, 211.2, (585), 156.0, (432)

Stroud, 210.9, (253), 105.0, (126)

Bedford, 210.6, (365), 117.1, (203)

Plymouth, 210.6, (552), 90.0, (236)

Crawley, 209.9, (236), 137.0, (154)

Copeland, 209.7, (143), 118.8, (81)

Greenwich, 209.4, (603), 129.2, (372)

Scarborough, 208.7, (227), 161.8, (176)

Richmond upon Thames, 208.6, (413), 158.6, (314)

Rutland, 207.9, (83), 127.7, (51)

Leicester, 207.8, (736), 142.3, (504)

Chesterfield, 206.9, (217), 123.0, (129)

Lewes, 206.3, (213), 85.2, (88)

Three Rivers, 204.7, (191), 107.2, (100)

Walsall, 203.9, (582), 97.7, (279)

Rochford, 203.7, (178), 71.0, (62)

Hillingdon, 203.7, (625), 118.3, (363)

Tunbridge Wells, 202.1, (240), 96.0, (114)

Portsmouth, 201.9, (434), 148.4, (319)

Dudley, 201.8, (649), 125.0, (402)

Ashfield, 201.7, (258), 114.9, (147)

Cherwell, 201.3, (303), 108.3, (163)

Teignbridge, 199.8, (268), 65.6, (88)

Basingstoke and Deane, 198.8, (351), 94.6, (167)

Redditch, 197.0, (168), 62.2, (53)

Horsham, 196.8, (283), 85.5, (123)

Boston, 196.7, (138), 163.9, (115)

East Lindsey, 196.2, (278), 84.7, (120)

North Hertfordshire, 195.4, (261), 171.4, (229)

Elmbridge, 194.5, (266), 127.9, (175)

Barnet, 194.3, (769), 132.1, (523)

Merton, 194.1, (401), 124.9, (258)

West Lindsey, 192.3, (184), 76.3, (73)

Reigate and Banstead, 192.3, (286), 105.5, (157)

Redbridge, 192.0, (586), 116.3, (355)

Derbyshire Dales, 190.8, (138), 85.7, (62)

Arun, 190.3, (306), 72.2, (116)

Hertsmere, 189.7, (199), 114.4, (120)

Gravesham, 188.9, (202), 104.7, (112)

Wyre Forest, 188.6, (191), 58.2, (59)

Bexley, 188.1, (467), 89.0, (221)

Braintree, 186.8, (285), 78.0, (119)

Croydon, 186.7, (722), 107.1, (414)

Spelthorne, 186.3, (186), 94.1, (94)

Amber Valley, 185.7, (238), 105.3, (135)

Broxbourne, 184.0, (179), 107.9, (105)

Welwyn Hatfield, 182.9, (225), 128.4, (158)

West Oxfordshire, 182.6, (202), 65.1, (72)

North East Derbyshire, 182.3, (185), 126.2, (128)

Cannock Chase, 179.6, (181), 81.4, (82)

Stevenage, 178.7, (157), 113.8, (100)

Test Valley, 178.3, (225), 108.6, (137)

Hull, 177.5, (461), 77.4, (201)

Vale of White Horse, 177.2, (241), 73.5, (100)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 177.0, (1012), 163.5, (935)

Basildon, 176.8, (331), 87.1, (163)

Southend-on-Sea, 175.8, (322), 83.0, (152)

Bracknell Forest, 175.4, (215), 121.6, (149)

Newham, 175.3, (619), 120.4, (425)

Ryedale, 175.2, (97), 95.7, (53)

Sevenoaks, 174.7, (211), 101.0, (122)

South Hams, 173.6, (151), 67.8, (59)

Winchester, 173.0, (216), 104.9, (131)

Harborough, 172.7, (162), 151.4, (142)

Chichester, 172.5, (209), 91.6, (111)

Allerdale, 171.8, (168), 102.3, (100)

Brent, 170.4, (562), 107.7, (355)

Wiltshire, 168.4, (842), 106.6, (533)

Cotswold, 166.9, (150), 111.3, (100)

Runnymede, 166.6, (149), 95.1, (85)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 164.4, (186), 88.4, (100)

Shropshire, 164.3, (531), 114.2, (369)

Malvern Hills, 163.9, (129), 108.0, (85)

Mansfield, 163.7, (179), 82.3, (90)

Guildford, 163.1, (243), 106.7, (159)

Kingston upon Thames, 162.2, (288), 123.4, (219)

Rushmoor, 161.7, (153), 108.9, (103)

Havering, 161.0, (418), 97.9, (254)

Tonbridge and Malling, 160.4, (212), 118.0, (156)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 158.5, (240), 118.9, (180)

Mole Valley, 158.2, (138), 182.2, (159)

Swindon, 158.0, (351), 70.7, (157)

Bromley, 157.7, (524), 76.1, (253)

Waverley, 157.5, (199), 106.9, (135)

Harrow, 157.3, (395), 105.5, (265)

Hounslow, 157.3, (427), 114.2, (310)

South Cambridgeshire, 156.5, (249), 111.9, (178)

Melton, 156.2, (80), 142.6, (73)

Rother, 155.1, (149), 64.5, (62)

South Staffordshire, 154.8, (174), 90.7, (102)

Bolsover, 153.9, (124), 115.4, (93)

Tandridge, 153.2, (135), 84.0, (74)

Surrey Heath, 151.2, (135), 72.8, (65)

North Kesteven, 148.8, (174), 81.3, (95)

Peterborough, 148.3, (300), 74.7, (151)

Hart, 147.3, (143), 95.8, (93)

Dartford, 144.8, (163), 95.9, (108)

Barking and Dagenham, 143.3, (305), 90.7, (193)

Woking, 142.9, (144), 85.3, (86)

East Hampshire, 141.4, (173), 68.7, (84)

Havant, 139.4, (176), 84.0, (106)

Huntingdonshire, 139.4, (248), 54.5, (97)

Tendring, 138.5, (203), 45.0, (66)

Slough, 138.4, (207), 95.6, (143)

Maldon, 135.5, (88), 67.8, (44)

New Forest, 135.5, (244), 79.4, (143)

Swale, 134.6, (202), 40.0, (60)

Castle Point, 132.8, (120), 53.1, (48)

East Devon, 132.6, (194), 90.9, (133)

Fareham, 132.5, (154), 86.0, (100)

Worthing, 130.2, (144), 89.5, (99)

South Kesteven, 129.9, (185), 57.6, (82)

Thurrock, 126.8, (221), 51.6, (90)

Wealden, 126.3, (204), 72.5, (117)

Wychavon, 125.9, (163), 76.5, (99)

Mid Devon, 125.1, (103), 99.6, (82)

West Berkshire, 120.5, (191), 74.5, (118)

Enfield, 120.1, (401), 82.4, (275)

Forest of Dean, 119.8, (104), 62.2, (54)

Medway, 118.8, (331), 74.0, (206)

East Northamptonshire, 118.5, (112), 91.0, (86)

Corby, 117.7, (85), 41.5, (30)

Norwich, 117.4, (165), 69.0, (97)

Wokingham, 115.7, (198), 123.9, (212)

Ashford, 111.5, (145), 46.9, (61)

Northampton, 110.0, (247), 55.2, (124)

Dorset, 105.7, (400), 73.4, (278)

Folkestone and Hythe, 101.8, (115), 49.6, (56)

Sedgemoor, 101.5, (125), 83.6, (103)

Babergh, 100.0, (92), 57.6, (53)

North Devon, 99.9, (97), 57.6, (56)

Herefordshire, 98.5, (190), 49.8, (96)

Mendip, 97.8, (113), 53.6, (62)

Dover, 97.3, (115), 57.6, (68)

West Devon, 95.0, (53), 32.3, (18)

West Suffolk, 92.7, (166), 41.3, (74)

South Somerset, 87.3, (147), 50.5, (85)

Somerset West and Taunton, 87.0, (135), 85.1, (132)

Ipswich, 84.7, (116), 20.5, (28)

East Cambridgeshire, 84.6, (76), 42.3, (38)

Great Yarmouth, 83.6, (83), 25.2, (25)

Eastbourne, 81.9, (85), 43.4, (45)

Gosport, 81.3, (69), 79.0, (67)

Broadland, 75.7, (99), 25.2, (33)

Fenland, 75.6, (77), 34.4, (35)

Kettering, 72.7, (74), 42.2, (43)

Torridge, 71.8, (49), 102.5, (70)

South Norfolk, 71.0, (100), 36.9, (52)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 65.4, (99), 24.4, (37)

Thanet, 61.3, (87), 37.3, (53)

Mid Suffolk, 57.8, (60), 45.2, (47)

Breckland, 52.9, (74), 26.4, (37)

South Holland, 52.6, (50), 61.0, (58)

Isle of Wight, 47.3, (67), 20.5, (29)

East Suffolk, 45.7, (114), 24.9, (62)

North Norfolk, 42.9, (45), 16.2, (17)