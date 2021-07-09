Football fan William Wembley-bound for England’s Euro 2020 showdown

The Duke of Cambridge will be among those hoping to celebrate Euro 2020 glory at Wembley for Sunday’s final.

William, who is president of the Football Association, has witnessed much of England’s journey through the tournament at close quarters, having cheered the Three Lions to victory at Wembley on multiple occasions already.

The Duke of Cambridge watched England’s semi-final victory over Denmark on Wednesday (Mike Egerton/PA)

He was present with other dignitaries to celebrate the team’s extra-time victory over Denmark in the semi-final on Wednesday, alongside the likes of former England skipper David Beckham and Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The duke was also seen celebrating England’s historic 2-0 victory over Germany in the last 16 stage, where he was joined in the stands by the Duchess of Cambridge and their son Prince George.

The Aston Villa fan also saw the group D victory over the Czech Republic and the quarter-final demolition of Ukraine, and appears to have worn the same claret-and-blue striped tie to each game.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with son Prince George during England’s clash with Germany (Mike Egerton/PA)

The trophy will be presented to the winning team by Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin.

England’s men last reached a major final in 1966, while the women’s side were losing finalists at Euro 1984 and 2009.

It will be a busy weekend for William, as he will be accompanying Kate to the Wimbledon women’s singles final between Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova on Saturday.