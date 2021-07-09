Giant patchwork art installation unveiled on bridge

A giant patchwork art installation has been unveiled on a bridge to mark the beginning of a music and dance festival.

Bridges, Not Walls, by Luke Jerram, has been installed on Llangollen Bridge in North Wales as part of the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod, which begins on Friday.

Luke Jerram with his installation in Llangollen, North Wales (Jacob King/PA)

The artwork consists of 800 handcrafted squares of fabric made by people from the local community and around the world.

It covers both sides of the bridge, which is nearly 200ft (60m) long.

Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod is largely taking place online this year, with most events being made available free of charge.

Bridges, Not Walls will remain in place until August 5.

The artwork covers both sides of the bridge, which is nearly 200ft long (Jacob King/PA)

Jerram said of his artwork: “From the moment I saw it, Llangollen Bridge struck me as incredibly powerful, both physically and symbolically.

“The message and celebration of peace is at the heart of the Llangollen Eisteddfod and so this historic bridge, one of the seven wonders of Wales, makes the perfect canvas.

“As Sir Isaac Newton once said ‘We build too many walls and not enough bridges’.

“From Israel to the USA, we are at last exploring the possibility of building bridges rather than walls.”