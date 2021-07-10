What the papers say – July 10

The Euro 2020 final fills most of the Saturday front pages, along with more worrying news about the pandemic and its effect on NHS staffing levels.

The Daily Mirror leads on England manager Gareth Southgate’s rousing “rallying cry” for the nation ahead of the Euros final against Italy.

The Daily Express also carries that theme, saying Southgate has highlighted “courage, pride (and) decency” as the historic values that will “drive the nation to victory” in the Euros.

And The Daily Telegraph says Southgate has summoned “the warrior spirit of generations past” in motivating his side for the final.

The Daily Mail juxtaposes current England captain Harry Kane with 1966 World Cup counterpart Bobby Moore around a headline of “Let’s bring it back home Harry!”

The i weekend says simply that England are “one game from glory”.

And the Daily Star sets out to put the Italians off their game with an image it hopes will disturb them – a pizza with pineapple on it.

In pandemic news, Covid-19 certificates will be required for people who want to enter pubs, restaurants and clubs, according to The Times.

Meanwhile, ministers are considering a special exemption for NHS staff from having to self-isolate if they are alerted by the service’s Covid app, due to concerns about a “staffing crisis” in hospitals, according to The Independent and the FT Weekend.

And The Guardian leads on the court appearance of Sarah Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens, saying the former police officer was accused of a sex offence six years ago.