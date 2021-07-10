England fans without tickets should not come to London, police warn

Police have urged England fans not to gather in large numbers for the Euro 2020 final, warning London remains in the grip of a public health crisis.

Large crowds of supporters are set to amass in the capital on Sunday as the Three Lions aim to win their first European championships against Italy at Wembley.

The Metropolitan Police have prepared for the match by visiting venues to ensure social distancing is maintained, and the force said a “great” number of officers will be in place in different locations.

The Met also warned those without tickets not to visit London as they may end up missing the match.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor said: “The Met has a significantly enhanced policing operation in place and will adapt as necessary to increased numbers of fans enjoying the matches.

“We will continue to deploy a great many officers and specialist units to prevent crime and disorder and respond to any incidents right across London.

“We want people to be able to enjoy the Euros 2020 final safely and securely, behave responsibly and consider the safety and welfare of others.

“London still remains in a public health crisis. There are Government guidelines in place and we ask people to follow these and remain socially distanced.

“We will enforce legislation proportionately and as appropriate and engage with crowds.

“But I urge people not to gather in large numbers. If you don’t have a ticket to the matches, fan zone or officially booked into a pub, bar or club, my message is clear: please do not come to London – you could end up missing the game.”

England supporters are urged not to gather in large numbers for the final (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Mr Taylor said a “particular focus” is being placed on tackling domestic abuse, while he warned the terror threat remains “substantial” – meaning an attack is likely.

The force made 23 arrests on Wednesday following England’s victory over Denmark in the semi-final, for common assault, public order offences and assaulting police.

He added: “Many pubs and bars right across London are screening the matches and attracting large numbers of fans.

“Met licensing officers have been visiting such venues to talk to staff about how they can keep their customers safe and deal with any risks arising from disorder and anti-social behaviour, as well as helping the vulnerable get home safely.”