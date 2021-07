A big clean-up is under way across England after football fans left streets of debris in their wake.

England fans who had cheered and agonised through 90 minutes and extra time were distraught after Italy claimed victory in the Euro 2020 final.

A street cleaner clears up in Trafalgar Square, central London (Victoria Jones/PA)

A dejected fan surrounded by litter in Trafalgar Square (Victoria Jones/PA)

Broken Santander cycles lie in the litter and broken glass (Victoria Jones/PA)

Litter-strewn streets in front of St Martin-in-the-Fields church, central London (Victoria Jones/PA)

Debris left in London’s Leicester Square (Aaron Chown/PA)

Fans make their way home through Piccadilly Circus (Victoria Jones/PA)

The cleaning effort continued into the daylight hours, with tonnes of rubbish and broken glass removed.

The clean-up in central London continued into the morning (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Street cleaners soon had the rubbish tidied away (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The late-night finish to the match was reflected in quieter than usual streets and motorways around the country.

A single passenger on the Tube in central London during rush hour on Monday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Few people were on their way to work in Leeds after the late-night finish (Danny Lawson/PA)

Empty streets in Liverpool this morning (Peter Byrne/PA)