Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Monday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to July 8, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (July 9-12) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 293 (93%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 21 (7%) have seen a fall and one is unchanged.

South Tyneside continues to have the highest rate, with 2,052 new cases in the seven days to July 8, the equivalent of 1,359.2 per 100,000 people.

This is up sharply from 691.5 in the seven days to July 1.

It is also the highest rate recorded anywhere in England since January 10, when Knowsley in Merseyside recorded a rate of 1,367.5.

North East Lincolnshire currently has the second highest rate, up from 610.4 to 927.5, with 1,480 new cases.

Sunderland has the third highest rate, up from 606.8 to 893.0, with 2,480 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

South Tyneside (up from 691.5 to 1,359.2)

Hartlepool (419.6 to 877.6)

Middlesbrough (341.2 to 783.1)

North East Lincolnshire (610.4 to 927.5)

Stockton-on-Tees (295.9 to 610.6)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on July 12 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 8; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 8; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 1; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 1.

South Tyneside, 1359.2, (2052), 691.5, (1044)

North East Lincolnshire, 927.5, (1480), 610.4, (974)

Sunderland, 893.0, (2480), 606.8, (1685)

Gateshead, 888.9, (1796), 632.0, (1277)

Hartlepool, 877.6, (822), 419.6, (393)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 832.2, (2520), 713.6, (2161)

Middlesbrough, 783.1, (1104), 341.2, (481)

County Durham, 735.7, (3900), 584.8, (3100)

North Tyneside, 718.1, (1493), 585.8, (1218)

Barnsley, 708.9, (1750), 442.8, (1093)

Tamworth, 691.0, (530), 735.4, (564)

Redcar and Cleveland, 687.6, (943), 380.6, (522)

Rossendale, 670.1, (479), 623.9, (446)

Oldham, 624.6, (1481), 541.5, (1284)

Hyndburn, 621.9, (504), 604.6, (490)

Stockton-on-Tees, 610.6, (1205), 295.9, (584)

Wakefield, 601.2, (2094), 406.0, (1414)

North Warwickshire, 600.6, (392), 314.1, (205)

Darlington, 597.4, (638), 452.2, (483)

Rochdale, 573.3, (1275), 488.3, (1086)

Blackpool, 551.5, (769), 357.1, (498)

Doncaster, 549.2, (1713), 269.0, (839)

Leeds, 544.0, (4315), 451.5, (3581)

Northumberland, 537.8, (1734), 357.9, (1154)

Wigan, 536.4, (1763), 517.6, (1701)

Bristol, 532.8, (2469), 393.8, (1825)

Salford, 528.5, (1368), 505.7, (1309)

Wirral, 525.6, (1703), 390.7, (1266)

Trafford, 525.4, (1247), 454.2, (1078)

Carlisle, 504.2, (548), 323.9, (352)

North West Leicestershire, 499.0, (517), 199.8, (207)

Burnley, 498.2, (443), 506.1, (450)

Manchester, 497.8, (2752), 546.3, (3020)

Liverpool, 497.3, (2477), 476.1, (2371)

Knowsley, 492.5, (743), 445.4, (672)

St. Helens, 487.9, (881), 377.1, (681)

High Peak, 480.2, (445), 309.7, (287)

Sefton, 479.0, (1324), 441.4, (1220)

Tameside, 476.4, (1079), 407.5, (923)

Solihull, 471.9, (1021), 372.5, (806)

Wyre, 466.6, (523), 329.2, (369)

Gedling, 466.5, (550), 294.3, (347)

Rushcliffe, 464.0, (553), 354.1, (422)

Broxtowe, 461.3, (526), 234.1, (267)

Oxford, 461.1, (703), 629.7, (960)

Lancaster, 456.0, (666), 454.7, (664)

Allerdale, 454.2, (444), 142.2, (139)

Copeland, 438.5, (299), 139.3, (95)

Nottingham, 438.3, (1459), 401.9, (1338)

Brighton and Hove, 425.9, (1239), 385.0, (1120)

Stoke-on-Trent, 424.8, (1089), 260.2, (667)

Warwick, 423.6, (609), 442.4, (636)

West Lancashire, 421.7, (482), 377.9, (432)

Fylde, 419.7, (339), 318.1, (257)

Worcester, 417.9, (423), 218.3, (221)

York, 413.1, (870), 414.5, (873)

South Gloucestershire, 406.2, (1158), 247.3, (705)

Melton, 406.2, (208), 160.1, (82)

Erewash, 405.6, (468), 231.4, (267)

Brentwood, 403.8, (311), 244.1, (188)

Warrington, 397.1, (834), 350.0, (735)

Ribble Valley, 394.2, (240), 374.5, (228)

Hambleton, 394.1, (361), 223.8, (205)

Charnwood, 393.9, (732), 262.6, (488)

Bury, 393.7, (752), 404.2, (772)

Harrogate, 393.0, (632), 277.9, (447)

Stockport, 391.2, (1148), 330.2, (969)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 388.3, (719), 304.1, (563)

Pendle, 381.1, (351), 420.1, (387)

Lambeth, 380.9, (1242), 299.0, (975)

Plymouth, 380.8, (998), 154.5, (405)

Birmingham, 380.4, (4343), 285.7, (3262)

Chelmsford, 377.8, (674), 161.4, (288)

Bradford, 374.0, (2019), 278.6, (1504)

Blackburn with Darwen, 373.4, (559), 454.3, (680)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 369.8, (364), 216.4, (213)

Selby, 368.6, (334), 238.4, (216)

Torbay, 365.5, (498), 199.6, (272)

Bromsgrove, 362.4, (362), 185.2, (185)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 361.1, (469), 214.0, (278)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 360.8, (467), 229.4, (297)

St Albans, 359.7, (534), 219.6, (326)

Halton, 359.3, (465), 268.1, (347)

Bassetlaw, 358.4, (421), 158.4, (186)

Sandwell, 355.0, (1166), 222.0, (729)

Wandsworth, 354.0, (1167), 283.9, (936)

Harlow, 351.5, (306), 207.9, (181)

Calderdale, 351.4, (743), 333.4, (705)

Lichfield, 349.4, (366), 258.7, (271)

Epping Forest, 349.3, (460), 185.3, (244)

Kirklees, 347.9, (1530), 239.0, (1051)

Coventry, 345.6, (1284), 232.3, (863)

Three Rivers, 345.0, (322), 151.1, (141)

Gloucester, 344.6, (445), 329.9, (426)

Sheffield, 341.6, (1998), 253.7, (1484)

Southwark, 341.2, (1088), 278.2, (887)

Richmondshire, 340.6, (183), 268.0, (144)

Cheshire West and Chester, 339.3, (1164), 264.7, (908)

Bath and North East Somerset, 338.9, (655), 216.3, (418)

Rugby, 338.7, (369), 222.2, (242)

Tower Hamlets, 338.4, (1099), 247.3, (803)

Hackney and City of London, 336.6, (979), 238.3, (693)

Preston, 336.0, (481), 359.1, (514)

Dacorum, 334.7, (518), 234.6, (363)

East Staffordshire, 333.2, (399), 248.8, (298)

Newark and Sherwood, 331.6, (406), 164.2, (201)

Islington, 331.2, (803), 274.7, (666)

Epsom and Ewell, 331.2, (267), 285.3, (230)

Lincoln, 329.3, (327), 213.5, (212)

East Hertfordshire, 329.2, (493), 208.4, (312)

Eastleigh, 327.9, (438), 178.9, (239)

Southampton, 327.5, (827), 217.0, (548)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 327.4, (1117), 181.4, (619)

South Derbyshire, 326.3, (350), 182.7, (196)

Central Bedfordshire, 326.0, (941), 207.9, (600)

Amber Valley, 325.4, (417), 144.4, (185)

Teignbridge, 325.0, (436), 114.8, (154)

Bolton, 323.8, (931), 306.7, (882)

Rotherham, 322.9, (857), 187.6, (498)

Hastings, 321.6, (298), 262.2, (243)

Lewisham, 310.3, (949), 223.0, (682)

South Northamptonshire, 310.1, (293), 137.6, (130)

Hull, 308.0, (800), 137.8, (358)

South Ribble, 307.8, (341), 350.2, (388)

Lewes, 307.0, (317), 140.4, (145)

North Somerset, 306.9, (660), 221.3, (476)

Colchester, 304.6, (593), 195.7, (381)

Chorley, 304.5, (360), 403.5, (477)

Rochford, 299.9, (262), 147.7, (129)

Uttlesford, 299.1, (273), 197.2, (180)

Ashfield, 298.6, (382), 162.6, (208)

Kensington and Chelsea, 297.8, (465), 262.6, (410)

Mid Sussex, 294.7, (445), 189.4, (286)

Watford, 294.1, (284), 138.7, (134)

South Bucks, 291.2, (204), 165.6, (116)

Adur, 289.3, (186), 217.7, (140)

North Lincolnshire, 289.0, (498), 135.2, (233)

West Oxfordshire, 287.4, (318), 113.0, (125)

Luton, 286.8, (611), 200.9, (428)

Barrow-in-Furness, 286.4, (192), 256.5, (172)

Telford and Wrekin, 286.3, (515), 218.5, (393)

East Lindsey, 285.1, (404), 134.8, (191)

Cambridge, 284.5, (355), 349.4, (436)

Cheshire East, 283.0, (1087), 231.4, (889)

Walsall, 281.3, (803), 159.0, (454)

Stafford, 278.3, (382), 206.9, (284)

Haringey, 275.8, (741), 201.8, (542)

Camden, 273.3, (738), 224.1, (605)

Arun, 271.2, (436), 131.3, (211)

Boston, 270.8, (190), 202.4, (142)

Exeter, 269.4, (354), 280.8, (369)

Gravesham, 269.3, (288), 160.8, (172)

Scarborough, 268.5, (292), 211.5, (230)

Bracknell Forest, 266.0, (326), 137.9, (169)

North East Derbyshire, 265.1, (269), 149.8, (152)

Chiltern, 263.7, (253), 205.4, (197)

Wolverhampton, 263.5, (694), 193.3, (509)

Wyre Forest, 262.6, (266), 139.2, (141)

Winchester, 259.5, (324), 141.0, (176)

Tewkesbury, 258.9, (246), 262.1, (249)

Broxbourne, 258.0, (251), 151.1, (147)

Test Valley, 257.6, (325), 140.3, (177)

West Lindsey, 257.1, (246), 148.4, (142)

South Lakeland, 256.9, (270), 241.7, (254)

Dudley, 256.8, (826), 176.3, (567)

Maidstone, 256.7, (441), 177.5, (305)

Stratford-on-Avon, 255.2, (332), 207.5, (270)

Cheltenham, 254.5, (296), 270.0, (314)

Hertsmere, 254.5, (267), 170.6, (179)

Sutton, 254.4, (525), 184.2, (380)

Craven, 253.8, (145), 236.3, (135)

Basingstoke and Deane, 253.7, (448), 177.3, (313)

Hillingdon, 253.5, (778), 151.9, (466)

Eden, 253.5, (135), 176.5, (94)

Milton Keynes, 253.1, (682), 211.2, (569)

Welwyn Hatfield, 252.8, (311), 159.3, (196)

Chesterfield, 252.6, (265), 175.4, (184)

Wycombe, 252.5, (441), 219.3, (383)

Runnymede, 251.6, (225), 127.5, (114)

Waltham Forest, 249.1, (690), 189.5, (525)

Leicester, 247.0, (875), 181.8, (644)

Sevenoaks, 246.8, (298), 157.3, (190)

Elmbridge, 246.4, (337), 179.1, (245)

Bexley, 246.1, (611), 148.6, (369)

Bromley, 245.2, (815), 123.7, (411)

Chichester, 244.4, (296), 134.6, (163)

Southend-on-Sea, 243.5, (446), 126.7, (232)

Basildon, 242.0, (453), 142.1, (266)

Bedford, 240.1, (416), 183.5, (318)

Mansfield, 239.7, (262), 136.3, (149)

Westminster, 238.4, (623), 209.7, (548)

Braintree, 237.9, (363), 138.9, (212)

Maldon, 237.2, (154), 101.7, (66)

South Hams, 236.8, (206), 155.2, (135)

Blaby, 236.4, (240), 188.1, (191)

Portsmouth, 236.4, (508), 197.8, (425)

Oadby and Wigston, 235.0, (134), 208.7, (119)

Reigate and Banstead, 234.6, (349), 163.4, (243)

Greenwich, 233.4, (672), 193.8, (558)

South Oxfordshire, 231.6, (329), 197.8, (281)

Croydon, 230.7, (892), 164.2, (635)

Redditch, 229.9, (196), 144.3, (123)

Daventry, 229.2, (197), 188.5, (162)

Ealing, 228.8, (782), 194.8, (666)

Richmond upon Thames, 228.3, (452), 188.9, (374)

Swindon, 227.3, (505), 114.8, (255)

North Hertfordshire, 226.1, (302), 185.7, (248)

Reading, 225.0, (364), 272.0, (440)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 224.6, (888), 228.7, (904)

Aylesbury Vale, 224.6, (448), 202.6, (404)

Castle Point, 224.6, (203), 90.7, (82)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 224.5, (254), 150.3, (170)

Derbyshire Dales, 224.0, (162), 172.8, (125)

Harborough, 222.8, (209), 172.7, (162)

Worthing, 222.5, (246), 95.9, (106)

Redbridge, 221.5, (676), 162.8, (497)

Cotswold, 221.5, (199), 141.3, (127)

Bolsover, 220.9, (178), 131.6, (106)

North Kesteven, 219.8, (257), 104.3, (122)

Tandridge, 219.0, (193), 128.2, (113)

Merton, 218.4, (451), 175.3, (362)

Barnet, 218.0, (863), 176.6, (699)

Tunbridge Wells, 214.8, (255), 168.5, (200)

Great Yarmouth, 214.4, (213), 58.4, (58)

Cannock Chase, 214.4, (216), 124.1, (125)

Dartford, 212.2, (239), 141.2, (159)

Spelthorne, 211.3, (211), 160.2, (160)

Canterbury, 211.0, (349), 277.5, (459)

Kingston upon Thames, 210.7, (374), 136.9, (243)

Stevenage, 209.5, (184), 145.7, (128)

Barking and Dagenham, 208.5, (444), 116.5, (248)

Tonbridge and Malling, 207.3, (274), 144.5, (191)

Crawley, 207.3, (233), 195.7, (220)

Cherwell, 206.6, (311), 172.1, (259)

Mole Valley, 206.3, (180), 154.7, (135)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 206.0, (312), 143.3, (217)

Brent, 205.3, (677), 143.4, (473)

Huntingdonshire, 204.0, (363), 103.4, (184)

Horsham, 202.4, (291), 148.8, (214)

Malvern Hills, 202.0, (159), 155.0, (122)

Swale, 201.2, (302), 88.6, (133)

South Cambridgeshire, 201.1, (320), 143.3, (228)

Havering, 200.7, (521), 144.9, (376)

East Devon, 200.3, (293), 118.3, (173)

Hounslow, 200.0, (543), 146.6, (398)

Newham, 199.9, (706), 160.3, (566)

Derby, 199.4, (513), 199.8, (514)

Vale of White Horse, 197.0, (268), 139.7, (190)

Guildford, 195.3, (291), 158.4, (236)

Stroud, 195.1, (234), 187.6, (225)

Tendring, 193.8, (284), 95.5, (140)

Wellingborough, 193.2, (154), 178.2, (142)

Wealden, 192.6, (311), 91.7, (148)

Forest of Dean, 192.4, (167), 84.1, (73)

South Staffordshire, 192.1, (216), 125.4, (141)

Woking, 191.5, (193), 122.0, (123)

Wiltshire, 190.8, (954), 147.8, (739)

Rutland, 190.3, (76), 180.3, (72)

Norwich, 189.2, (266), 96.7, (136)

New Forest, 188.8, (340), 104.9, (189)

Wychavon, 187.7, (243), 95.8, (124)

Mid Devon, 185.9, (153), 110.6, (91)

Rushmoor, 181.8, (172), 149.1, (141)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 181.5, (1038), 177.9, (1017)

Shropshire, 181.0, (585), 150.7, (487)

Harrow, 180.8, (454), 135.4, (340)

Thurrock, 179.5, (313), 88.3, (154)

Waverley, 178.1, (225), 140.9, (178)

East Hampshire, 177.4, (217), 107.1, (131)

Folkestone and Hythe, 175.2, (198), 74.3, (84)

Medway, 175.2, (488), 104.1, (290)

Havant, 175.1, (221), 113.3, (143)

South Kesteven, 172.7, (246), 96.9, (138)

Hart, 172.0, (167), 134.9, (131)

Rother, 167.6, (161), 125.9, (121)

East Northamptonshire, 166.1, (157), 112.1, (106)

East Cambridgeshire, 163.6, (147), 75.7, (68)

Wokingham, 161.9, (277), 119.8, (205)

Eastbourne, 161.0, (167), 56.9, (59)

Surrey Heath, 160.1, (143), 117.6, (105)

Mendip, 160.1, (185), 73.5, (85)

Fareham, 160.0, (186), 119.6, (139)

North Devon, 157.5, (153), 83.4, (81)

Ryedale, 155.3, (86), 158.9, (88)

South Somerset, 153.3, (258), 73.1, (123)

Enfield, 149.8, (500), 105.5, (352)

Ashford, 149.2, (194), 89.2, (116)

Corby, 148.2, (107), 98.3, (71)

Peterborough, 146.8, (297), 131.0, (265)

Ipswich, 144.6, (198), 45.3, (62)

Broadland, 144.5, (189), 46.6, (61)

Gosport, 142.6, (121), 90.8, (77)

Babergh, 139.1, (128), 83.7, (77)

West Berkshire, 138.8, (220), 104.8, (166)

Dorset, 137.6, (521), 95.4, (361)

Northampton, 136.2, (306), 86.4, (194)

Slough, 129.7, (194), 115.7, (173)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 126.2, (191), 36.3, (55)

Dover, 126.1, (149), 89.7, (106)

South Norfolk, 121.4, (171), 58.9, (83)

West Devon, 111.1, (62), 66.3, (37)

Kettering, 111.0, (113), 61.9, (63)

Somerset West and Taunton, 110.2, (171), 87.0, (135)

Fenland, 108.0, (110), 57.9, (59)

Sedgemoor, 108.0, (133), 96.6, (119)

West Suffolk, 101.7, (182), 72.0, (129)

Herefordshire, 99.6, (192), 88.2, (170)

Mid Suffolk, 98.2, (102), 52.0, (54)

Isle of Wight, 84.6, (120), 33.2, (47)

South Holland, 84.2, (80), 62.1, (59)

Thanet, 83.8, (119), 44.4, (63)

Torridge, 79.1, (54), 79.1, (54)

East Suffolk, 77.4, (193), 37.7, (94)

Breckland, 77.2, (108), 39.3, (55)

North Norfolk, 53.4, (56), 32.4, (34)