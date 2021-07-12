Woman dies after stabbing in Co Londonderry

A woman has died following a stabbing in Co Londonderry.

Police in Northern Ireland launched a murder inquiry following the incident in Limavady on Monday night.

A man in his 50s was also injured in the stabbing at a property in the Sea Coast Road area, which was reported to police at around 8.20pm.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.

Our detectives have launched a murder investigation following the report of a stabbing in Limavady tonight. Sadly, a woman was pronounced dead at the scene pic.twitter.com/PsB5IoOsp6 — Police Service NI (@PoliceServiceNI) July 12, 2021

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We received a report, just after 8.20pm, that a woman had been stabbed at a property in the Sea Coast Road area of Limavady,” he said.

“Officers attended, along with colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“Sadly, a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A man, aged in his 50s, was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

“Our inquiries are at any early stage. However, I would appeal to anyone with information, or who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area around that time, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 2211 of 12/07/21.”

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, which is anonymous.