Riverbank killer will stay behind bars after Parole Board denies release

A man who murdered a woman with a hammer and shears while she walked her dogs will remain behind bars after the Parole Board denied his release.

David Bond was jailed for a minimum of 40 years in 1994 for killing Debbie Buxton, 35, a year earlier along the riverbank of the village of Marston on Dove, Derbyshire.

Bond carried out the brutal killing, bludgeoning and then stabbing Ms Buxton, just 11 weeks after his release from prison following what was described as a “carbon copy attack” on another stranger.

After his trial, jurors were told he had a 13-year history of unprovoked attacks on female strangers.

His minimum sentence was later cut to 25 years.

Debbie Buxton, was murdered as she walked her dogs along a river bank in Derbyshire. (PA)

In his third review by the Parole Board after his minimum term expired in 2018, Bond asked to be transferred to an open prison.

But the Parole Board said: “After considering the circumstances of his offending, the progress made while in custody and the other evidence presented at the hearing, the panel was not satisfied that Mr Bond was suitable for release.

“Nor did the panel recommend to the Secretary of State that Mr Bond should be transferred to open prison.”

At the time of his offending, Bond felt “resentment against other people” and believed it was “acceptable to hurt women and he had been prepared to exert extreme violence and use weapons”, according to a document outlining the decision to keep him in prison.

He had a “low opinion of himself”, difficulty maintaining relationships and controlling his anger and “misused alcohol”.

But he has started to attend courses to address his behaviour, drinking and violence while behind bars.

Bond is expected to be eligible for another parole review in around two years’ time.