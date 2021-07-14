Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 15th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

NHS trusts invited to bid to build eight new hospitals across England

By Press Association
July 15, 2021, 12:08 am
A final decision on where the hospitals are to be built will be made in spring 2022 (Andrew Matthews/PA)
A final decision on where the hospitals are to be built will be made in spring 2022 (Andrew Matthews/PA)

NHS trusts in England have been invited to bid to build eight new hospitals, the Department of Health announced.

It forms part of a Government commitment to build 40 hospitals across the country by 2030, as set out in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s election manifesto.

A final decision on where the hospitals are to be built will be made sometime in spring 2022.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said it was an “opportunity for more areas to benefit from the biggest hospital building programme in a generation”.

The other 32 hospitals to be built were named in October 2020, after which the scheme came under scrutiny as it was found that a number of the projects were not for “new” centres but were rebuilds, consolidations of other hospitals, or extra units.

NHS Providers, which represents hospital trusts, said its members welcomed the announcement, but said more long-term funding was needed to tackle the NHS’s “growing maintenance backlog”.

The organisation’s deputy chief executive Saffron Cordery said: “We particularly welcome the emphasis on mental health and community trusts, which have so far not been prioritised as part of the New Hospital Programme.

“But there is much more to be done. We are calling on the Government to commit to an appropriate multi-year capital settlement for the NHS as part of the comprehensive spending review.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal