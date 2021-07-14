Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Dame Judi Dench to help bring to life the final moments of the Mary Rose

By Press Association
July 15, 2021, 12:12 am
A family watch a preview of the new 1545 experience at The Mary Rose exhibition at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. Picture date: Wednesday July 14, 2021.
Dame Judi Dench is helping bring history to life at a new immersive experience recreating the final moments of Henry VIII’s flagship the Mary Rose.

The Oscar-winning actress introduces the new exhibition, named 1545 after the year it sank, which has launched at the home of the Tudor warship at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard.

The Mary Rose lay undiscovered on the seabed of the Solent just outside the Hampshire port for hundreds of years before it was located in 1971.

After 10 years of excavation by divers, including the Prince of Wales, the hull was raised in front of a global television audience of 60 million in October 1982.

1545 experience at The Mary Rose exhibition
A family watch a preview of the new 1545 experience at The Mary Rose exhibition at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard (Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

Dame Judi said: “I remember being one of the millions who watched The Mary Rose being raised from the Solent in 1982, and it’s a memory that has stayed with me ever since.

“Her incredible story both before she sank and now afterwards reveals so much about our history and 1545, as a new immersive experience is a great introduction to those fateful final moments overseen by King Henry VIII.”

Dominic Jones, CEO of the Mary Rose Museum, said: “We’re delighted to be able to bring to life the final moments of the Mary Rose with 1545 – as a spectacular interactive experience.

“It’s an exciting addition for Portsmouth Historic Dockyard over the summer holidays and will give visitors a way to understand how her story as a warship ended, and how ours as a museum began.”

The 1545 experience will open to the public on July 26 to coincide with the start of the school summer holidays and in the same month 476 years ago that the Mary Rose sank.

