Thursday, July 15th 2021
News / UK

What the papers say – July 15

By Press Association
July 15, 2021, 2:08 am
A mixture of stories lead the papers including lockdown developments and taxes to help the UK achieve a greener future.

The Daily Mirror expresses “freedom day fears” after mayors rebelled against Boris Johnson’s plan to ditch face coverings, with Metro referring to it as a “face off over masks”.

Business groups warn in the Financial Times that some companies are missing 20% of their staff due to the Delta variant “wreaking havoc on industry”.

The Government has suggested introducing green taxes on motoring and flying to reduce the UK’s transport emissions, according to The Daily Telegraph, while The Guardian reports the Amazon rainforest now emits more carbon dioxide than it is able to absorb.

The says the Prime Minister’s “Brexit jet” has been “rarely used” for VIPs since it was repainted and instead is mostly used to refuel Royal Air Force fighters patrolling the North Sea.

One of the world’s largest food companies, Unilever, will introduce carbon footprint labels by the end of 2021, according to The Independent.

The new National Food Strategy recommends from the front of the Daily Mail that the UK introduces the world’s first tax on sugary and salty food.

The Sun says it has tracked down the “Euro final lout” who was filmed putting a lit flare in his bottom after allegedly bingeing on drink and drugs, with the paper adding the man was allowed by authorities to “stroll into Wembley”.

And the Daily Star reports new research indicates two glasses of wine or a can of beer each day “could help SAVE your life”.

