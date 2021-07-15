Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 15th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Death of baby found in canal now being treated as murder

By Press Association
July 15, 2021, 9:15 am Updated: July 15, 2021, 3:18 pm
Floral tributes left near Rough Wood country park in Walsall, where a dead newborn baby boy was found in the local canal (Richard Vernalls/PA)
A £5,000 reward is being offered for information about the suspected murder of a newborn baby whose body was found in a West Midlands canal.

The Crimestoppers charity said it was offering the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for offences linked to the baby boy’s death.

Police are still attempting to trace the mother of the infant, whose body was found on May 20, amid concerns for her welfare.

Officers beside the Wyrley and Essington Canal appeal for information a week after the baby was found (Richard Vernalls/PA)

Officers have previously said the full-term baby was “probably not alive” when he was put into the Wyrley and Essington Canal in Rough Wood country park, near Willenhall, Walsall, and may have been in the water for up to four days before being discovered.

A passer-by discovered the baby at around 1pm in a stretch of canal off Hunts Lane.

Mick Duthie, director of operations at Crimestoppers, said: “This is a particularly sad, tragic case and shocking for the community, so we are keen to have answers as to what happened and who was involved.

“We are urging anyone who may know something to contact our charity anonymously as soon as possible.

“There is concern also for the well-being of the baby’s mother.

“Investigators, who have asked our charity to put up this reward, believe that someone may know or suspect who the mother is.

“We hope that our reward for information given anonymously will help prompt someone’s conscience to speak up and tell us what they know.”

A leaflet issued as part of a previous witness appeal (Richard Vernalls/PA)

Mr Duthie added: “Everyone who contacts Crimestoppers stays 100% anonymous. Always. We have kept this promise for over 32 years.

“When you call our UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111, which is open 24/7, or use our simple, secure and anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org to give information, nobody will know you contacted us, only you.”

West Midlands Police said officers understood that the parents of the baby had faced a “really distressing time” and said they would be supported as detectives sought to understand what happened.

The force has liaised with the Black Country Coroner to retain the baby’s body with dignity, in case his parents are traced and wish to lay him to rest.

Detective Inspector Wes Martin said: “Pathology suggests the baby was potentially alive for several hours.

“We’re treating it as a murder investigation until we’ve spoken to the parents who can help us with our understanding.”

