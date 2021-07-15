Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / UK

Hammersmith Bridge to reopen for pedestrians and cyclists

By Press Association
July 15, 2021, 4:03 pm
West London’s Hammersmith Bridge is to partially re-open on Saturday after passing safety checks (Adam Davy/PA)
West London’s Hammersmith Bridge is to partially reopen on Saturday after passing safety checks.

Hammersmith and Fulham Council said pedestrians and cyclists will be permitted to use the 134-year-old cast iron structure.

Vessels on the River Thames will also be allowed to pass beneath it.

Cracks in the pedestals have led to motor vehicles being prohibited from using the bridge since April 2019.

The crossing deteriorated further during a heatwave, leading to it being closed to all users in August 2020.

This has increased journey times and congestion as people take alternative routes across the Thames.

The ban on river traffic was also a key factor in the annual University Boat Race being moved to Ely, Cambridgeshire.

The council has installed a £420,000 temperature control system to help prevent cracking in the pedestals.

Acoustic sensors have also been fitted to identify further cracks.

The board for the Case for the Continued Safe Operation of the bridge (CCSO), which is advising the council, said these measures combined with engineering inspections mean the safety risk of allowing pedestrians and cyclists to use the crossing is “acceptably low”.

It went on: “These arrangements are temporary measures and not a substitute for permanent repair.

“The application of a permanent solution remains a priority.

“Without a funded plan for repair the limited current use must cease eventually.

“It is not acceptable in managing safety risk to rely upon interim measures indefinitely.”

The Department for Transport said last month that the Government will not contribute more than a third of the repair costs of the bridge, which are estimated to exceed £100 million.

Council leader Stephen Cowan said: “I am very pleased to confirm the latest advice from safety engineers is that we can safely re-open Hammersmith Bridge.

“We have instructed the team to do that.

“It will open this weekend.

“I know how difficult the last 11 months have been for people, particularly children needing to cross the river to get to school and those who need to attend medical appointments or get to work.”

