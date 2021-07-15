Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Oh poo – Charles puts his foot in it at Great Yorkshire Show

By Press Association
July 15, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: July 15, 2021, 8:44 pm
The Prince of Wales during a visit to the Great Yorkshire Show (Danny Lawson/PA)
The Prince of Wales was told it was good luck after he trod in a cow pat at the Great Yorkshire Show.

Charles and Camilla spent hours touring major agricultural show at Harrogate, North Yorkshire, in sweltering conditions.

It was the largest public gathering – with some 20,000 visitors – the couple have walked among since the pandemic started.

The Prince of Wales greets an infant during his visit to Harrogate (Oli Scarff/PA)

Charles appeared engrossed in the show ring, inspecting prize-winning cattle and, later, sheep.

And it was during a chat with South Devon cattle judge Anne Tully that he trod in a fresh cow pat.

Mrs Tully, from Brixham, Devon said afterwards: “I told him that was luck, that’s what we always say.”

The prince then came face to face with champion 1,550kg Hereford bull Moralee One Rebel Kicks, owned by Tom and Di Harrison from Stocksfield, Northumberland.

The Prince of Wales meets 1,550kg champion Hereford Bull Moralee One Rebel Kicks during a visit to the Great Yorkshire Show
Mr Harrison said afterwards: “I could have talked to him for an hour.

“He is very knowledgeable and I would have liked to have bought him a pint.”

Charles looked happy to stop and chat to visitors during his three-hour tour of the huge site.

He spoke to Hannah Richardson, from Ripon, who brought her eight-month-old baby Phoebe to the show.

Afterwards, Mrs Richardson said: “I can’t believe she has met the prince – this is the first big event she has been to because of lockdown.”

And Charles was given a warm welcome by horse trader and father-of-six Red Lee Smith, who spotted the prince and gave him a booming hello as he walked by.

The gypsy from Dublin is currently staying in Doncaster, South Yorkshire, and told Charles he was visiting the show with his family.

After asking: “Can I get a photo with Mr Charles?” Mr Smith told the prince: “You’re looking well.”

Charles replied: “Not too bad yourself.”

As they parted Mr Smith wished him “God bless”.

Afterwards, Mr Smith said: “He’s all right. I’ve met him before. I’ve met Harry a few times too.”

The prince stopped for selfies with some groups and chatted to fruit seller Ollie Fuller, who gave him a punnet of strawberries from Thirsk, North Yorkshire.

The event did not happen last year and Mr Fuller said: “It was great to see him, it’s great to be back.”

The prince talked to farmers throughout the visit and was pleased to launch a new guide to help them go green, which aims to demystify some of the jargon which surrounds environmental agriculture methods.

The guide, which was Charles’s idea, came from the Prince’s Countryside Fund, supported by McDonalds.

In a speech, Charles said: “It is unhelpful that many terms used to describe environmental processes are somewhat obscure and off-putting.”

He added: “Once we all understood what we need to do, of course the next step is to go on and do it.”

He hoped the A-Zero guide would help farmers achieve that.

The Duchess of Cornwall toured the show site separately from her husband for most of the afternoon and held a hedgehog, calling it a “happy hog”.

She also met children, held a spider and some baby owls.

Camilla met Deb Howe, who was balancing a chicken on her head, from Eggucation – an organisation which teaches schoolchildren about ethical chick-hatching projects.

