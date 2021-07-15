Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Thursday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to July 11, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (July 12-15) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 288 (91%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates and 27 (9%) have seen a fall.

South Tyneside continues to have the highest rate, with 2,077 new cases in the seven days to July 11 – the equivalent of 1,375.7 per 100,000 people.

This is up from 937.9 in the seven days to July 4.

Hartlepool has the second highest rate, up from 566.9 to 990.8, with 928 new cases.

Sunderland has the third highest rate, up from 747.2 to 967.2, with 2,686 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Middlesbrough (up from 454.0 to 961.8)

Redcar & Cleveland (468.1 to 923.8)

South Tyneside (937.9 to 1,375.7)

Allerdale (171.8 to 596.4)

Hartlepool (566.9 to 990.8)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on July 15 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 11; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 11; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 4; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 4.

South Tyneside, 1375.7, (2077), 937.9, (1416)

Hartlepool, 990.8, (928), 566.9, (531)

Sunderland, 967.2, (2686), 747.2, (2075)

Middlesbrough, 961.8, (1356), 454.0, (640)

North East Lincolnshire, 940.7, (1501), 769.6, (1228)

Gateshead, 930.9, (1881), 747.3, (1510)

Redcar and Cleveland, 923.8, (1267), 468.1, (642)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 882.0, (2671), 756.2, (2290)

County Durham, 759.7, (4027), 649.3, (3442)

North Tyneside, 745.5, (1550), 653.2, (1358)

Barnsley, 727.5, (1796), 550.9, (1360)

Stockton-on-Tees, 709.9, (1401), 424.1, (837)

North Warwickshire, 686.4, (448), 416.8, (272)

Darlington, 676.0, (722), 510.3, (545)

Oldham, 645.7, (1531), 597.2, (1416)

Wakefield, 642.2, (2237), 473.1, (1648)

Rochdale, 633.1, (1408), 532.3, (1184)

Blackpool, 628.9, (877), 402.3, (561)

Doncaster, 625.5, (1951), 359.4, (1121)

Rossendale, 623.9, (446), 661.7, (473)

Tamworth, 616.7, (473), 837.1, (642)

Northumberland, 615.0, (1983), 411.2, (1326)

Hyndburn, 597.2, (484), 596.0, (483)

Allerdale, 596.4, (583), 171.8, (168)

Leeds, 578.1, (4585), 484.8, (3845)

Wyre, 570.1, (639), 353.3, (396)

Salford, 559.8, (1449), 499.2, (1292)

Bristol, 558.9, (2590), 477.6, (2213)

Solihull, 558.8, (1209), 430.3, (931)

Wigan, 558.0, (1834), 541.6, (1780)

Rushcliffe, 536.1, (639), 401.1, (478)

High Peak, 530.9, (492), 411.2, (381)

Gedling, 529.3, (624), 381.7, (450)

North West Leicestershire, 528.9, (548), 308.8, (320)

Carlisle, 527.2, (573), 392.0, (426)

Worcester, 526.6, (533), 286.5, (290)

Trafford, 525.8, (1248), 492.5, (1169)

Knowsley, 514.4, (776), 470.6, (710)

Broxtowe, 511.3, (583), 322.7, (368)

Copeland, 508.9, (347), 208.3, (142)

Plymouth, 505.2, (1324), 211.4, (554)

Melton, 503.8, (258), 160.1, (82)

Manchester, 501.2, (2771), 548.1, (3030)

Wirral, 497.8, (1613), 477.5, (1547)

Erewash, 495.8, (572), 278.2, (321)

St Helens, 495.1, (894), 454.6, (821)

Hambleton, 489.1, (448), 248.9, (228)

Liverpool, 484.9, (2415), 527.5, (2627)

Fylde, 481.6, (389), 352.8, (285)

South Gloucestershire, 478.8, (1365), 302.7, (863)

Sefton, 477.2, (1319), 473.2, (1308)

Tameside, 474.6, (1075), 454.8, (1030)

Stoke-on-Trent, 468.1, (1200), 329.6, (845)

Burnley, 463.3, (412), 540.9, (481)

Nottingham, 456.3, (1519), 413.0, (1375)

Warrington, 452.8, (951), 364.3, (765)

Lancaster, 448.5, (655), 473.8, (692)

Bassetlaw, 436.7, (513), 214.5, (252)

Birmingham, 435.4, (4971), 322.2, (3679)

Stockport, 434.5, (1275), 370.5, (1087)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 434.3, (804), 338.1, (626)

Brentwood, 433.6, (334), 294.7, (227)

Bromsgrove, 430.5, (430), 236.3, (236)

Torbay, 430.0, (586), 248.8, (339)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 429.5, (556), 275.8, (357)

Bradford, 427.4, (2307), 305.5, (1649)

Brighton and Hove, 423.5, (1232), 442.8, (1288)

Pendle, 419.1, (386), 369.1, (340)

Chelmsford, 417.6, (745), 252.3, (450)

York, 415.0, (874), 412.1, (868)

Bury, 414.2, (791), 399.5, (763)

Lambeth, 414.1, (1350), 333.7, (1088)

Newark and Sherwood, 413.3, (506), 211.6, (259)

Warwick, 410.4, (590), 436.2, (627)

Bath and North East Somerset, 405.1, (783), 267.5, (517)

Harrogate, 404.2, (650), 351.9, (566)

Amber Valley, 400.3, (513), 186.5, (239)

Calderdale, 400.1, (846), 332.9, (704)

Wandsworth, 399.8, (1318), 328.5, (1083)

Eastleigh, 398.3, (532), 235.8, (315)

West Lancashire, 396.3, (453), 426.0, (487)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 396.3, (1352), 214.6, (732)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 396.2, (390), 291.6, (287)

Richmondshire, 392.7, (211), 281.0, (151)

Coventry, 391.4, (1454), 279.7, (1039)

Oxford, 387.0, (590), 600.8, (916)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 385.0, (500), 282.6, (367)

Ribble Valley, 384.3, (234), 423.7, (258)

Epsom and Ewell, 383.2, (309), 347.3, (280)

Sandwell, 382.7, (1257), 279.2, (917)

South Derbyshire, 382.2, (410), 229.3, (246)

East Hertfordshire, 380.6, (570), 235.7, (353)

Selby, 377.4, (342), 304.6, (276)

Charnwood, 376.6, (700), 334.1, (621)

Preston, 376.6, (539), 337.4, (483)

Sheffield, 376.5, (2202), 293.4, (1716)

Epping Forest, 375.9, (495), 267.3, (352)

Rotherham, 374.1, (993), 232.5, (617)

St Albans, 373.9, (555), 296.4, (440)

Rochford, 372.0, (325), 206.0, (180)

Harlow, 371.0, (323), 271.1, (236)

Dacorum, 370.2, (573), 284.3, (440)

Hull, 369.9, (961), 177.5, (461)

Halton, 368.6, (477), 324.5, (420)

Barrow-in-Furness, 366.9, (246), 258.0, (173)

Lincoln, 362.5, (360), 279.0, (277)

Kirklees, 362.4, (1594), 272.2, (1197)

Rugby, 361.7, (394), 252.4, (275)

Southwark, 361.3, (1152), 306.1, (976)

Uttlesford, 357.1, (326), 230.1, (210)

Cheshire West and Chester, 357.1, (1225), 296.4, (1017)

Blackburn with Darwen, 353.4, (529), 414.2, (620)

Hackney and City of London, 352.1, (1024), 269.9, (785)

Three Rivers, 351.5, (328), 203.6, (190)

Lichfield, 351.3, (368), 321.7, (337)

Southampton, 350.9, (886), 263.3, (665)

Scarborough, 348.5, (379), 207.8, (226)

Adur, 348.4, (224), 244.2, (157)

Tower Hamlets, 348.3, (1131), 287.3, (933)

East Staffordshire, 347.4, (416), 297.3, (356)

Ashfield, 347.1, (444), 203.3, (260)

Teignbridge, 344.4, (462), 199.0, (267)

North Somerset, 343.6, (739), 274.8, (591)

Test Valley, 343.2, (433), 178.3, (225)

Central Bedfordshire, 342.3, (988), 264.0, (762)

Islington, 341.1, (827), 297.8, (722)

Colchester, 340.0, (662), 237.8, (463)

Mid Sussex, 339.0, (512), 248.3, (375)

Lewisham, 338.4, (1035), 265.2, (811)

North East Derbyshire, 335.1, (340), 181.3, (184)

Gloucester, 334.6, (432), 353.1, (456)

Bolton, 334.6, (962), 318.6, (916)

Lewes, 331.2, (342), 210.1, (217)

Gravesham, 328.2, (351), 190.8, (204)

Arun, 324.1, (521), 188.5, (303)

Chorley, 323.1, (382), 411.1, (486)

Kensington and Chelsea, 319.6, (499), 286.3, (447)

Watford, 318.9, (308), 216.4, (209)

Walsall, 318.8, (910), 203.5, (581)

Reigate and Banstead, 318.0, (473), 195.6, (291)

Cheshire East, 317.8, (1221), 256.9, (987)

South Ribble, 317.7, (352), 324.9, (360)

East Lindsey, 316.8, (449), 198.3, (281)

Basingstoke and Deane, 313.2, (553), 200.5, (354)

South Bucks, 312.7, (219), 224.1, (157)

South Lakeland, 312.1, (328), 253.1, (266)

Stafford, 311.0, (427), 242.6, (333)

West Oxfordshire, 310.9, (344), 182.6, (202)

Hastings, 308.7, (286), 335.6, (311)

North Lincolnshire, 308.2, (531), 215.3, (371)

Craven, 308.0, (176), 262.5, (150)

Camden, 307.0, (829), 237.0, (640)

Bracknell Forest, 306.0, (375), 177.1, (217)

Haringey, 304.5, (818), 230.0, (618)

Castle Point, 304.3, (275), 133.9, (121)

Dudley, 304.1, (978), 204.0, (656)

Wyre Forest, 304.1, (308), 189.6, (192)

Broxbourne, 303.3, (295), 185.0, (180)

Luton, 302.3, (644), 228.6, (487)

Wolverhampton, 301.1, (793), 229.3, (604)

Derbyshire Dales, 300.0, (217), 189.4, (137)

Sevenoaks, 298.1, (360), 177.2, (214)

Maidstone, 296.2, (509), 213.6, (367)

Chichester, 294.7, (357), 173.4, (210)

Milton Keynes, 293.9, (792), 248.6, (670)

Runnymede, 293.0, (262), 172.2, (154)

Winchester, 292.3, (365), 173.8, (217)

Bromley, 292.2, (971), 162.2, (539)

Wycombe, 292.0, (510), 238.2, (416)

South Hams, 290.8, (253), 178.2, (155)

West Lindsey, 290.6, (278), 193.4, (185)

Sutton, 290.3, (599), 214.2, (442)

Hertsmere, 289.7, (304), 189.7, (199)

Maldon, 288.0, (187), 138.6, (90)

Cheltenham, 286.3, (333), 251.9, (293)

Boston, 285.0, (200), 195.2, (137)

Portsmouth, 284.8, (612), 202.4, (435)

Great Yarmouth, 283.9, (282), 82.5, (82)

Southend-on-Sea, 282.9, (518), 178.0, (326)

South Northamptonshire, 282.6, (267), 228.6, (216)

Forest of Dean, 282.3, (245), 121.0, (105)

Chiltern, 281.5, (270), 248.1, (238)

Elmbridge, 281.4, (385), 195.9, (268)

Hillingdon, 279.6, (858), 205.6, (631)

Telford and Wrekin, 278.6, (501), 270.8, (487)

Chesterfield, 278.4, (292), 209.7, (220)

Exeter, 277.8, (365), 270.2, (355)

Welwyn Hatfield, 277.1, (341), 182.9, (225)

Dartford, 277.1, (312), 145.6, (164)

North Hertfordshire, 276.3, (369), 197.6, (264)

Mole Valley, 273.9, (239), 158.2, (138)

Blaby, 272.8, (277), 217.7, (221)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 272.2, (308), 165.3, (187)

Croydon, 271.3, (1049), 191.6, (741)

Tandridge, 271.2, (239), 154.3, (136)

Basildon, 269.8, (505), 180.0, (337)

Mid Devon, 269.7, (222), 127.6, (105)

Waltham Forest, 269.3, (746), 213.4, (591)

Bolsover, 268.1, (216), 153.9, (124)

Braintree, 268.0, (409), 190.0, (290)

Leicester, 267.6, (948), 208.9, (740)

Ealing, 267.4, (914), 218.5, (747)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 267.4, (1057), 236.5, (935)

Bedford, 264.9, (459), 211.2, (366)

Harborough, 264.4, (248), 173.8, (163)

Richmond upon Thames, 263.1, (521), 210.6, (417)

Redditch, 260.4, (222), 197.0, (168)

Swindon, 260.1, (578), 159.8, (355)

Greenwich, 260.1, (749), 213.6, (615)

Oadby and Wigston, 259.6, (148), 217.5, (124)

Westminster, 258.7, (676), 227.7, (595)

Worthing, 257.8, (285), 132.9, (147)

Barnet, 253.1, (1002), 196.0, (776)

Tonbridge and Malling, 252.7, (334), 161.9, (214)

Bexley, 252.1, (626), 187.3, (465)

Wychavon, 250.3, (324), 126.7, (164)

Crawley, 250.0, (281), 212.6, (239)

South Oxfordshire, 249.9, (355), 222.4, (316)

Eden, 249.8, (133), 225.3, (120)

Tewkesbury, 249.4, (237), 266.3, (253)

Merton, 249.3, (515), 201.9, (417)

Brent, 248.1, (818), 177.1, (584)

North Devon, 247.1, (240), 102.9, (100)

Mansfield, 247.0, (270), 167.4, (183)

East Devon, 246.8, (361), 132.6, (194)

Horsham, 246.2, (354), 197.5, (284)

Cambridge, 244.4, (305), 366.2, (457)

North Kesteven, 242.1, (283), 150.5, (176)

Havering, 242.0, (628), 161.8, (420)

Stevenage, 240.2, (211), 179.9, (158)

Spelthorne, 239.4, (239), 191.3, (191)

Havant, 239.3, (302), 139.4, (176)

Derby, 239.0, (615), 218.4, (562)

Reading, 238.6, (386), 245.4, (397)

Stratford-on-Avon, 238.3, (310), 266.0, (346)

Redbridge, 235.2, (718), 192.3, (587)

Huntingdonshire, 234.3, (417), 138.8, (247)

Cotswold, 232.6, (209), 171.4, (154)

Malvern Hills, 232.5, (183), 162.6, (128)

Kingston upon Thames, 232.1, (412), 165.1, (293)

Folkestone and Hythe, 231.0, (261), 100.9, (114)

Hounslow, 230.6, (626), 159.8, (434)

Norwich, 230.5, (324), 116.7, (164)

Tunbridge Wells, 229.9, (273), 203.8, (242)

Guildford, 228.2, (340), 163.1, (243)

Woking, 226.2, (228), 144.9, (146)

East Cambridgeshire, 226.0, (203), 84.6, (76)

Barking and Dagenham, 225.0, (479), 144.7, (308)

Eastbourne, 224.6, (233), 80.0, (83)

Swale, 223.9, (336), 134.6, (202)

South Staffordshire, 223.2, (251), 153.0, (172)

Harrow, 221.4, (556), 159.7, (401)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 219.9, (333), 165.1, (250)

Tendring, 217.7, (319), 137.8, (202)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 217.0, (1241), 176.6, (1010)

Vale of White Horse, 216.9, (295), 178.7, (243)

East Hampshire, 216.7, (265), 140.6, (172)

Cannock Chase, 215.4, (217), 181.6, (183)

Wiltshire, 215.0, (1075), 169.2, (846)

Gosport, 214.5, (182), 81.3, (69)

Daventry, 210.6, (181), 236.2, (203)

South Cambridgeshire, 210.6, (335), 157.8, (251)

Medway, 209.3, (583), 120.3, (335)

Fareham, 209.1, (243), 134.2, (156)

Waverley, 209.0, (264), 159.9, (202)

East Northamptonshire, 207.3, (196), 119.5, (113)

New Forest, 207.1, (373), 134.9, (243)

Canterbury, 205.6, (340), 244.3, (404)

Wealden, 205.0, (331), 126.3, (204)

Shropshire, 204.2, (660), 164.6, (532)

Newham, 203.9, (720), 179.5, (634)

Wokingham, 202.2, (346), 117.5, (201)

Rushmoor, 200.8, (190), 173.4, (164)

Mendip, 200.7, (232), 100.4, (116)

South Kesteven, 200.1, (285), 131.3, (187)

Aylesbury Vale, 197.5, (394), 243.7, (486)

Cherwell, 197.3, (297), 202.0, (304)

South Somerset, 196.6, (331), 88.5, (149)

Hart, 190.6, (185), 147.3, (143)

Ashford, 187.6, (244), 111.5, (145)

Broadland, 187.3, (245), 74.2, (97)

Thurrock, 184.7, (322), 127.3, (222)

Stroud, 180.9, (217), 215.1, (258)

Ryedale, 180.6, (100), 175.2, (97)

Rother, 180.1, (173), 155.1, (149)

Wellingborough, 176.9, (141), 230.8, (184)

Babergh, 176.0, (162), 102.1, (94)

Corby, 173.1, (125), 119.1, (86)

Enfield, 168.7, (563), 120.7, (403)

Rutland, 167.8, (67), 205.4, (82)

West Berkshire, 166.0, (263), 120.5, (191)

Peterborough, 164.6, (333), 147.3, (298)

Surrey Heath, 164.6, (147), 148.9, (133)

Ipswich, 163.6, (224), 86.2, (118)

Dover, 161.7, (191), 96.5, (114)

Northampton, 158.9, (357), 109.1, (245)

Sedgemoor, 155.1, (191), 103.9, (128)

Dorset, 154.3, (584), 105.9, (401)

Somerset West and Taunton, 149.6, (232), 88.3, (137)

Slough, 148.5, (222), 137.8, (206)

South Norfolk, 147.6, (208), 71.7, (101)

Kettering, 144.4, (147), 72.7, (74)

West Devon, 130.8, (73), 95.0, (53)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 130.8, (198), 64.7, (98)

Herefordshire, 123.4, (238), 99.1, (191)

South Holland, 120.0, (114), 52.6, (50)

Fenland, 117.8, (120), 75.6, (77)

East Suffolk, 117.1, (292), 46.5, (116)

Torridge, 111.3, (76), 74.7, (51)

Mid Suffolk, 108.8, (113), 57.8, (60)

Isle of Wight, 107.9, (153), 47.3, (67)

West Suffolk, 97.7, (175), 93.8, (168)

Breckland, 88.6, (124), 52.9, (74)

Thanet, 88.1, (125), 60.6, (86)

North Norfolk, 63.0, (66), 42.9, (45)