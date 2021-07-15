Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, July 16th 2021
News / UK

People feared dead after crash on motorway, police say

By Press Association
July 15, 2021, 9:11 pm Updated: July 15, 2021, 9:16 pm
A police road closed sign (Danny Lawson/PA)
Police fear there have been fatalities after a multi-vehicle crash in which a lorry caught fire on the A1(M) in Durham.

Durham Constabulary said several vehicles including two lorries had collided on the northbound carriageway at Bowburn at 6.20pm on Thursday.

One of the lorries caught fire as a result of the collision.

The force added: “Sadly, there appear to have been fatalities.”

The road has been closed in both directions between Bradbury and Carrville and is expected to remain shut for several hours while emergency services, including police, fire and the ambulance service, work at the scene.

Motorists are being urged to find alternative routes.

Durham Constabulary is urging anyone with dashcam footage of the incident to come forward.

Witnesses should call the police on 101 quoting incident number 322 of July 15.

