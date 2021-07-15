Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
PM Point of Light award for Co Antrim Army cadet lieutenant

By Press Association
July 16, 2021, 12:07 am
Prime Minister Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street, Westminster, London, to attend Prime Minister’s Questions at the Houses of Parliament (Ian West/PA)
A Co Antrim Army cadet lieutenant is to be honoured with a Point of Light award from the Prime Minister.

Lieutenant Stephen Lyons from Ballymoney, who led his unit during the pandemic delivering food parcels to the vulnerable, will receive the recognition from Boris Johnson on Friday.

He joined the Army Cadet Force 11 years ago after a long career in the reserve army and has been described as having “changed the lives of many of his cadets at his detachment”.

Army Cadet Force Lieutenant Stephen Lyons from Ballymoney, Co Antrim will receive Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s daily Points of Light award for his work during the coronavirus pandemic (NIO/PA)

As well as leading the delivery of regular food parcels and gifts during the pandemic, Lt Lyons also set up virtual bike rides, walks and exercise classes during lockdown to keep hundreds of cadets across Northern Ireland mentally and physically well.

He said he felt “extremely humbled” by the award, “especially at this time when so many people are volunteering to help others in such difficult times”.

“I believe this represents all the hard work done by all those adults for young people in the Army Cadet Force and other youth organisations,” he added.

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis congratulated Lt Lyons and commended how his “inspirational example has made a real difference to his community during Covid-19”.

“This award is heartily deserved, and the positive impact of Stephen’s efforts will be much appreciated by all those who have benefited from his excellent public service,” he said,

Minister for the Armed Forces, James Heappey said Mr Lyons “epitomises the 27,000 cadet force adult volunteers who are key in delivering the ‘cadet experience’ to 120,000 cadets across the country”.

Mr Lyons is the 1,686th person to receive the Prime Minister’s UK daily Points of Light award, which was first launched in April 2014 to recognise outstanding individuals making a difference where they live.

