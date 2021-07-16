Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 17th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Face masks to remain compulsory in historic London market

By Press Association
July 16, 2021, 10:26 am Updated: July 16, 2021, 5:38 pm
Borough Market will continue to tell its shoppers to wear face masks despite restrictions easing next week (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Borough Market will continue to tell its shoppers to wear face masks despite restrictions easing next week (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Customers and traders at a historic food market in London will have to continue wearing face masks next week despite restrictions being eased by the Government.

Borough Market in south London, which contains produce stalls and restaurants, said it will be enforcing mask-wearing under by-laws passed by its Trustees.

The decision comes after it surveyed visitors this week and found a “clear majority” are “in favour of mask-wearing beyond the Government’s lifting of restrictions” in England next Monday.

Borough Market continues with face masks
Shoppers and traders at Borough Market will continue wearing face coverings (Jonathan Brady/PA)

People will be able to remove face masks while eating and drinking in the market’s hot food areas, which is the case under the current rules in restaurants and bars.

It echoes the decision made by London Mayor Sadiq Khan that travellers on the capital’s transport network must continue to wear masks from next week and beyond.

Borough Market managing director Darren Henaghan said: “It was important for us to understand how our customers felt, and the clear message we received was that they want masks to stay for the time being.

“We have a responsibility to provide a safe and comfortable environment where the public can shop with confidence, so this is the right thing to do.

“Our traders, who will also continue to wear masks, support this move as well.”

In January, the market became the first outdoor retail venue in the UK to make face masks compulsory.

Other London attractions, including London Dungeon, the Natural History Museum, the Science Museum and Historic Royal Palaces are requesting that visitors continue wearing face masks inside.

A spokeswoman for the Natural History Museum told the PA news agency: “We are recommending visitors wear face coverings inside the museum, in line with government guidance.”

On the London Dungeon website, it says the venue will “highly recommend that face coverings are worn inside our attractions” while staff will carry on wearing PPE from July 19.

Historic Royal Palaces, a charity which manages The Tower of London, Hampton Court Palace, Banqueting House, Kensington Palace, Kew Palace and Hillsborough Castle and Gardens, said it “expects and recommends” visitors to wear face coverings from Monday.

A spokesperson for the Science Museum told PA: “While face coverings aren’t a condition of entry we’re asking visitors to help us to keep everyone safe by wearing face coverings.”

Meanwhile, Spitalfields in east London said masks will not need to be worn in the outdoor market itself but the shops within it can ask customers to wear masks inside if they wish.

A spokeswoman for Spitalfields told PA: “In the market itself, they are going to follow Government guidelines. If the Government is saying ‘No, you don’t need them inside’, then they won’t make it mandatory. For the actual restaurants and shops that run around the edge, that will be at the discretion of those companies.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]