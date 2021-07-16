Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / UK

64% adults will keep wearing face masks in shops and on public transport – ONS

By Press Association
July 16, 2021, 11:10 am
Passengers wearing face masks at Waterloo station in London (Victoria Jones/PA)
Almost two thirds of adults say they will continue wearing face coverings in shops and on public transport when this is no longer a legal requirement, figures show.

Some 64% of the public said they plan to keep wearing face coverings following the removal of most legal restrictions in England next Monday, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

Its poll found that most adults believe that measures such as wearing a face covering when shopping (90%) and social distancing (88%) to stop the spread of coronavirus are important.

And more than half (57%) of adults said they were worried about the Government’s plan to lift legal restrictions when it moves to Step 4, including a fifth who were “very worried”.

From July 19, it will no longer be a legal requirement to wear a face covering in most settings in England, but the Government has said it “expects and recommends” that people continue to do so in crowded areas.

In some parts of the country, such as London, they will be required on public transport as a condition of travel.

The ONS analysed responses from 3,824 people in Britain between July 7-11, after the Government announced its plans for Step 4.

It found that anxiety levels increased slightly, continuing what appears to be a gradual rise since early June.

Holidaying abroad was the most popular activity respondents said they were looking forward to when restrictions ease.

Some 54% of adults said this, with younger adults more likely to wish to travel.

