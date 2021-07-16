Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 17th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

I do choo choo! Competition launched to win wedding on train

By Press Association
July 16, 2021, 1:02 pm Updated: July 16, 2021, 1:14 pm
A rail company is offering couples the chance to win a wedding ceremony on a train (Luciana Guerra/PA)
A rail company is offering couples the chance to have a wedding ceremony on a train.

Avanti West Coast has launched a competition to win a wedding with up to 20 people on board a “stylishly decorated” carriage.

It will provide flowers, cake, outfits, a humanist wedding celebrant and a “first class wedding breakfast”.

The wedding on August 10 will last nearly four-and-a-half hours, while the train makes a return trip from London Euston to Birmingham New Street.

Many engaged couples have seen plans for their big day disrupted during the coronavirus pandemic.

But there will be no limit on the number of guests at weddings in England from Monday.

Avanti West Coast’s executive director of customer experience Natasha Grice said: “With the wedding industry and married couples-to-be having a tough time over the past year and a half, we couldn’t think of a better way to mark everyone coming together again than helping one lucky couple celebrate with their loved ones, onboard the Avanti West Coast marriage carriage.

“Encourage your friends and family to enter online. We want to hear their stories, and ensure the winning couple have the wedding celebration they’ve missed out on.”

The competition runs until July 26.

Interested couples should visit here to answer questions about their circumstances and why they deserve the prize.

The winning couple will be selected based on their responses.

