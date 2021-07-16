Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Trial date set for ex-prison officer accused of juvenile detention centre abuse

By Press Association
July 16, 2021, 1:08 pm
The incidents are alleged to have taken place in the 1970s and 1980s (Niall Carson/PA)
A trial date has been set for a former prison officer accused of non-recent abuse at a juvenile detention centre.

Patrick Devaney, 79, of County Down in Northern Ireland, appeared before Bristol Crown Court on Friday morning.

He is charged with misconduct in a public office while working as a guard at Eastwood Park, a former juvenile detention centre in South Gloucestershire, between June 1970 and August 1983.

Devaney is alleged to have physically assaulted, verbally abused and otherwise mistreated inmates of the prison, as well as encouraging other staff to do so.

HMP Eastwood Park
HMP Eastwood Park in Gloucestershire (Barry Batchelor/PA)

He is also charged with failing to intervene when other staff “sexually and physically assaulted, verbally abused and otherwise mistreated inmates”.

Devaney also faces two charges of indecently assaulting a boy aged under 16 in 1974.

Judge Martin Picton adjourned the case for a hearing to take place on December 10 this year.

The judge pencilled in a trial, estimated to take between six and seven weeks, starting from May 9 next year.

He released Devaney, who attended the hearing in person, on unconditional bail.

