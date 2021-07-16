Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 17th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Father with Parkinson’s aims to become oldest to run Land’s End to John O’Groats

By Press Association
July 16, 2021, 2:46 pm
Neil Russell, who has Parkinson’s, is taking on an 895-mile run from John O’Groats to Land’s End to raise money for charity (Parkinson’s UK)
Neil Russell, who has Parkinson’s, is taking on an 895-mile run from John O’Groats to Land’s End to raise money for charity (Parkinson’s UK)

A 63-year-old endurance runner living with Parkinson’s is taking on an 895-mile run from John O’Groats to Land’s End to raise money for charity.

Neil Russell, a former art director, of Bourton-on-the-Water in Gloucestershire, believes he is the oldest person to attempt the feat that will see him running a full marathon every day for 35 days starting on Sunday.

The father-of-two decided to complete the gruelling challenge after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s when he was 60.

Neil Russell, who has Parkinson's, is taking on an 895-mile run from John O’Groats to Land’s End to raise money for charity
(Parkinson’s UK)

Nine months of training which started last November have seen him running through snow, ice and rain.

“I’ve been soaking wet, I’ve been so cold that my hands were completely numb and I’ve run when there’ve been things blowing into my face so hard that it felt like a cheese grater rubbing against my face,” said Mr Russell.

“I’ve trained in such conditions that nothing should faze me.”

He has already raised more than £2,000 for Parkinson’s UK, beating his initial target twice.

He said: “Apart from raising money, I want to demonstrate to anybody who’s recently diagnosed with Parkinson’s that it’s not the end of the world.

“You can still do challenging and amazing things as long as you have the willpower and resilience to undertake them.

“There’s no reason why you can’t carry on with normal life.”

Neil Russell, who has Parkinson’s, is taking on an 895-mile run from John O’Groats to Land’s End to raise money for charity
(Parkinson’s UK)

Mr Russell will begin his epic run on the A99 from John O’Groats and complete his final 100 metres in Land’s End with two of his granddaughters, aged eight and three.

His wife Nicky, 54, will support him in the family camper van throughout the entire challenge.

She said: “I’m incredibly proud of him. Not only did he have the mindset to deal with Parkinson’s, but he also put his focus on accomplishing such a challenge.

“Parkinson’s doesn’t get better, but he’s doing this to raise awareness and say to other people: if you have the determination you can still do whatever you set your mind on.”

Neil Russell, who has Parkinson’s, is taking on an 895-mile run from John O’Groats to Land’s End to raise money for charity
(Parkinson’s UK)

Parkinson’s is the fastest-growing neurological condition in the world, and currently there is no cure.

In the UK, there are around 145,000 people already living with Parkinson’s, which has more than 40 symptoms including tremors, pain and anxiety.

Neil added: “I don’t want to take it for granted that I’m going to complete the challenge because it is indeed a very tough one, especially for someone like me who’s diagnosed with Parkinson’s, but I’m confident that I can do it.

“Once I start, I’ll be in my zone and focusing on just putting one foot in front of the next.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal